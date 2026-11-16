Pennsylvania Teacher Arrested in Online Solicitation Sting Operation

Albert Gallatin High School teacher Joseph Everly was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police after an undercover operation revealed his attempt to solicit sex from a minor.

A Pennsylvania high school teacher has been arrested following a targeted undercover investigation conducted by state law enforcement authorities. Joseph Everly, identified as a staff member at Albert Gallatin High School in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody on Saturday, November 14. The arrest concludes an extensive digital investigation run jointly by the Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown Criminal Investigation Unit and the PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Computer Crime Unit.

Undercover Sting Operation Details

The operation was triggered by online communications in which Everly allegedly arranged to pay for sexual acts with a minor. According to a official statement provided by law enforcement, a police officer participated in the digital interaction under a fabricated identity. The officer posed as an individual who had a girlfriend with a fifteen-year-old child available for commercial sexual activity.

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During the online conversation, the undercover officer stated that Everly agreed to meet and pay a sum of one hundred seventy dollars for the encounter. The suspect traveled to the designated meetup location in South Union Township, carrying items requested by the officer that were purportedly necessary for sexual activity. Law enforcement officials confirmed the identity of the individual who arrived at the scene matched the person they had been communicating with online.

Confession and Custody Status

Upon being taken into custody, Joseph Everly confessed to bringing a condom and one hundred eighty dollars to the location he had previously arranged with the undercover officer. The discrepancy between the initially discussed price of one hundred seventy dollars and the cash he actually carried was noted in the arrest report. Everly is currently being held in custody at Fayette County Prison pending further legal proceedings.

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His preliminary hearing is officially scheduled to take place on November 23. At this time, it remains unclear whether Everly has entered a formal plea to the charges or retained private legal counsel to represent him during the upcoming court appearance. The Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately provide further comment regarding the specifics of his detention or potential bail conditions.

School District Response and Investigation

Albert Gallatin High School has been formally informed of the arrest of the staff member that occurred last evening. District leadership has emphasized that the safety and security of students remains the primary concern for the administration. The district is actively cooperating with law enforcement agencies but stated they are unable to offer further commentary while the criminal case is in its early stages.