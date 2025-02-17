Pennsylvania Sues Trump Administration Over Frozen Federal Funds

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the alleged unconstitutional freezing of over $2 billion in federal funds intended for the state's environmental and economic initiatives.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Thursday, alleging that the freezing of over $2 billion in federal funds designated for the state is unconstitutional. The funds, approved by Congress, were intended to support Pennsylvania's efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering utility costs for low-income residents. Nearly $1.

3 billion of the frozen funds were allocated to programs managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). An additional $900 million was also restricted, pending an undisclosed review period, with a majority of this amount earmarked for the DEP's efforts to assist industrial facilities in reducing their carbon emissions. The state's industrial sector is responsible for 30% of Pennsylvania's greenhouse gas emissions, making this program crucial for achieving climate goals. The federal grant supporting this program is the second-largest ever received by Pennsylvania. Furthermore, the state is unable to access $156 million in designated funds for a solar accessibility program that aims to assist low-income homeowners and disadvantaged communities in lowering their electric bills and mitigating carbon emissions. Other restricted initiatives, currently undergoing an unspecified review period, include a $186 million program designed to enhance the energy efficiency of homes for low-income residents, leading to potential savings on energy costs. This program typically invests approximately $8,000 per household for health and safety repairs and to assess air leakage. Shapiro's lawsuit highlights concerns that the Trump administration's actions are impeding crucial environmental and economic initiatives, particularly in light of federal legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which prioritize climate change mitigation and infrastructure development





PhillyInquirer / 🏆 81. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FEDERAL FUNDS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PENNSYLVANIA ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION CLIMATE CHANGE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pennsylvania Governor Sues Trump Administration Over Frozen Federal FundsGovernor Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging the unlawful freezing of over $2 billion in federal funding owed to Pennsylvania. This action comes after the state's Attorney General declined to join a multi-state lawsuit against the administration. Shapiro argues the federal government is breaching its contract with Pennsylvania and is seeking a court ruling to compel the release of the funds.

Read more »

Pennsylvania Governor Sues Trump Administration Over Funding FreezePennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration alleging the administration's broad freeze of federal funding has jeopardized at least $5.5 billion committed to Pennsylvania. Shapiro argues this action violates the Administrative Procedure Act and constitutes an unconstitutional withholding of funds.

Read more »

Pennsylvania governor sues over Trump administration spending freezes on grants and loansShapiro's lawyers suggest the Trump administration is ignoring court orders to restore access to the suspended money.

Read more »

Pennsylvania Sues Trump Administration Over Withheld Federal FundsPennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is suing agencies under President Donald Trump, alleging they are illegally withholding billions in federal aid approved by Congress. Shapiro claims the Trump administration is ignoring court orders to restore access to suspended funds, calling their actions 'flagrantly lawless'. The lawsuit lists several federal agencies, including the White House Office of Management and Budget, the Environmental Protection Agency, and departments of Energy, Interior, and Transportation, as defendants.

Read more »

Pennsylvania and Kentucky Sue Trump Administration Over Withheld GrantsPennsylvania and Kentucky have joined the legal battle against the Trump administration, alleging that federal agencies are wrongfully withholding over $1.2 billion in grants despite court orders. The lawsuit, filed in Pennsylvania, claims that these withheld funds are crucial for infrastructure, energy assistance, and environmental programs in both states. The dispute stems from a Trump administration directive to freeze federal grants while reviewing spending priorities, a move criticized by the governors as exceeding the administration's authority.

Read more »

Pennsylvania Sues Trump Agencies Over Withheld Federal FundsPennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit against agencies under former President Donald Trump, alleging they illegally withheld billions in federal aid already approved by Congress. The lawsuit claims the agencies are acting 'flagrantly lawless' and have no legal basis to refuse to spend congressionally allocated funds due to policy disagreements.

Read more »