Harrisburg sports fans reacted with surprise to the allegations against coach Mike McCarthy and weighed in on Rodgers’ future in the NFL.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 22: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Head Coach Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers chat against the Philadelphia Eagles prior to an NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Aaron Rodgers’ claim that coach Mike McCarthy led a “1-2-3 Packers” chant in the Steelers locker room at halftime of the team’s last game is raising eyebrows and fueling new questions about what comes next. The Steelers announced Tuesday that the four-time MVP would be inactive for Friday night's game against the Denver Broncos. On Wednesday, he was released. The same day he was released, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show.

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Rodgers said he heard about his benching from his teammate, Pat Freiermuth, rather than McCarthy. Rodgers also accused McCarthy of falling asleep during team meetings. Harrisburg sports fans reacted with surprise to the allegations and weighed in on Rodgers’ future in the NFL.