Pennsylvania reports its sixth measles-related death in over three decades as an unvaccinated woman dies from complications after giving birth. The state is currently experiencing the nation's largest outbreak with 1,467 cases, while a previously prepared urgent CDC alert regarding measles dangers for pregnant women was never disseminated.

FRIDAY, Nov. 6, 2026 — An unvaccinated 21-year-old woman who developed complications after giving birth has become Pennsylvania’s sixth officials announced the death Wednesday, saying the Jefferson County resident had tested positive for measlesShe delivered at home and was later flown to a hospital near Pittsburgh, where she died Sept. 30, funeral director Brenda Shumaker told Pennsylvania is home to the nation’s largest outbreak, with 1,467 cases across 45 counties as of Wednesday, state officials said.

-linked death in more than three decades. An unvaccinated child in Lewis County died at home Sunday. Roughly a month ago, CDC scientists sought to send doctors an urgent nationwide alert on the dangers of measles duringThe alert, which normally needs approval from the CDC director’s office, never went out. It’s not clear why.

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“These are unprecedented knowledge gaps. Who on earth would have thought we needed to know this stuff? ” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, chief executive of the Infectious Disease Society of America, toldbefore pregnancy is the best protection. It’s a live vaccine, so it can’t be given during pregnancy, and women should wait 28 days after a dose before trying to conceive.

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Pregnant women who aren’t immune and are exposed should receive an infusion of protective antibodies, called immune globulin, within six days, the alert advises. New mothers who aren’t immune should get the MMR shot after delivery, as should household members who’ll help care for the baby. Infants in outbreak areas can’t be vaccinated until 6 months of age.

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