Pennsylvania Ranks 22nd in WalletHub's Most Educated States Report

WalletHub's recent report, analyzing educational attainment and quality across the US, places Pennsylvania 22nd among the most educated states. Massachusetts tops the list, driven by high rates of higher education and a strong public school system.

WalletHub researchers evaluated each of the 50 states across two key dimensions — “Educational Attainment” and “Quality of Education” — along with relevant submetrics such as “Quality of School System,” “Share of Adults 25 and Older with at Least a High School Diploma,” and “Public School Graduation Rate.” Data sources included the U.S. Census Bureau and The College Board, among others. When all these factors were considered, Massachusetts emerged as the most educated state in America. “Massachusetts, known for its prestigious colleges like MIT and Harvard, ranks as the most educated state in America,” the report explains. “The state boasts the highest percentage of adults ages 25 and older with at least a Bachelor’s degree, at nearly 47%, and the highest share holding a graduate or professional degree, at over 21%.”The report further highlights, “The Bay State ranks second in the country when it comes to the average quality of its universities. Colleges can’t take all the credit, though. Massachusetts has the second-best public school system in the country, and students achieve some of the highest math and reading test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.” WalletHub analyst, Chip Lupo, emphasizes the link between education and income, stating, “There’s a strong correlation between being more educated and receiving higher compensation. The most educated states provide high-quality educational experiences from elementary school all the way to graduate programs, which helps parents raise children in an environment that gives them as many opportunities as possible.





