Pennsylvania parents charged with killing newborn in hospital room

A new mother and father, Yennifer Tavarez-Cepeda, 25, and Kevin Cannan, 28, have been charged with killing their newborn child in a Pennsylvania hospital maternity room. The child was allegedly physically abused and sustained multiple traumatic injuries before dying a day later.

A new mother and father, Kevin Cannan, 28, and Yennifer Tavarez-Cepeda, 25, are accused of physically abusing their one-day-old baby in a hospital maternity room in Pennsylvania on May 2 at Tower Health Reading Hospital in West Reading.

The baby was found in medical distress by healthcare employees, and the parents did not alert hospital staff of the abuse. The child died from multiple traumatic injuries found during an autopsy, and the cause of death was declared a homicide. The couple has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of children





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Newborn Homicide Mothers Fathers Hospital Maternity Room Homicide Tower Health Reading Hospital Medical Abuse

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