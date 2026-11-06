Pennsylvania Officials Condemn Philly Bike Ride Targeting Jewish Businesses

Governor Shapiro and Attorney General Sunday denounce the pro-Palestine bicycle protest against six Jewish-owned eateries as blatant antisemitism ahead of Kristallnacht anniversary.

Multiple Pennsylvania state officials have strongly condemned a planned pro-Palestine bicycle demonstration in Philadelphia that targets six Jewish-owned businesses in Rittenhouse Square. Governor Josh Shapiro and Attorney General Dave Sunday labeled the event organized by the group Philly Bike On Your Left as blatant antisemitism designed to intimidate Jewish business owners for their support of Israel. The controversial ride is scheduled to take place on Sunday, immediately preceding the eighty-eighth anniversary of Kristallnacht, a Nazi pogrom against Jewish communities in Germany and Austria.

Core Details of the Planned Demonstration

The organizer Philly Bike On Your Left, which self-describes as an anti-fascist, anti-Zionist, and anti-cop collective, issued a flyer calling on participants to protest against six specific eateries. The targeted locations include Mac Mart, Huda, Schlesinger's deli, Goldie, K'Far Cafe, and Dizengoff. The group's messaging explicitly instructs riders to "show these Zionist business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are" and demands that the "Zionist establishments must go." Participants were directed to gather at Rittenhouse Square at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday before commencing the ride at noon.

Also read Philadelphia mayor and attorney general condemn planned boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants

The timing of the protest has drawn significant criticism due to its proximity to the anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass. This historical event involved mobs in Germany and Austria burning synagogues, looting Jewish-owned businesses and homes, and assaulting or killing Jewish people. The group Philly Bike On Your Left pushed back against comparisons to this historical tragedy, sharing a post from an allied activist group that called such comparisons a "cynical take that is not only offensive to the historical victims of Nazi persecution but an intentional distraction." The group also noted that the anniversary of Kristallnacht falls on the day after the planned ride.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Condemnation

State leaders have issued unified statements rejecting the demonstration. Governor Shapiro's office stated that the bike ride, masquerading as a protest to advance the cause of justice, is nothing more than an effort to drive Jewish businesses out of communities. Attorney General Dave Sunday joined in slamming the demonstration for its antisemitic nature. These officials emphasized that the targeting of businesses based on the religious identity or political support of their owners crosses a line into hatred and intimidation that is unacceptable in Pennsylvania.

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Philly Bike On Your Left insists that it is targeting the business owners for their public support of Israel rather than for being Jewish. However, the named owners have provided varied responses to the controversy. Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, owners of CookNSolo which operates Goldie, K'Far, and Dizengoff, have long publicly supported Israel. They received the Jewish National Fund-USA's Tree of Life Award in March 2025 for donations to rebuild communities in northern Israel following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. Yehuda Sichel, owner of Huda, identified as proud of his Jewish heritage and supportive of Israel, stating that neither fact should make his business a target. Allan Domb, owner of Schlesinger's deli, faced the protest with resolve, while Mac Mart co-owner Marti Lieberman clarified that her support is a personal assumption by protesters, noting she merely wears a Star of David necklace.

Real-World Impact and Business Responses

The business owners are preparing to remain open despite the threat of intimidation. Allan Domb, whose grandparents Joseph and Molly Schlesinger first opened Schlesinger's in the 1920s, told reporters he would be present at his deli on Sunday. He expressed confidence in the Philadelphia Police Department's ability to keep everyone safe and praised the local community's show of support. Domb noted that while the police presence would be significant, he was not overly worried but was saddened by the level of hatred displayed. He emphasized that the birthplace of the nation should not tolerate such animosity toward its entrepreneurs.

Yehuda Sichel described the issue as deeply personal, citing his background as the grandson of Holocaust survivors. He stated that he and his colleagues will not cower in the face of the protest and praised the Jewish community for their solidarity since the announcement. Mac Mart's Marti Lieberman also rejected the premise of the protest, telling the New York Post that her kiosk has no connection to Israel and that she is simply a Jewish business owner from the suburbs. The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed its involvement in planning to ensure safety for all parties involved on Sunday.

The conflict highlights the deep divisions surrounding the ongoing war in Gaza. The October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas militants killed roughly 1,200 people and abducted 251 to the Gaza Strip. Israel's subsequent military response has resulted in 74,620 deaths in the Gaza Strip as of Friday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant casualties. Newsweek reached out to Philly Bike On Your Left, CookNSolo, Huda, and Mac Mart for additional comment on Friday, seeking further clarification on their respective stances regarding the impending demonstration.