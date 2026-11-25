Pennsylvania health officials have confirmed 41 new measles cases since Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,679 across 46 counties with nine deaths reported.

until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent Countyfrom WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyfrom THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Gloucester County, New Castle CountyPennsylvania health officials reported 41 new measles cases since Nov. 23, pushing the statewide total to 1,679 across 46 counties in 2026.

The outbreak has resulted in 340 hospitalizations and nine confirmed measles-associated deaths so far this year. Health officials say fewer than 1% of cases occurred in vaccinated residents and continue urging Pennsylvanians to get the two-dose MMR vaccine. Pennsylvania health officials announced Wednesday that the state's ongoing measles outbreak has climbed to 1,679 confirmed cases across 46 counties, with 41 new infections reported since Monday.

Also read Ninth death confirmed in Pennsylvania measles outbreak as case count climbs to 1,638

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health , the outbreak—which began in late April—has led to 340 hospitalizations and nine confirmed measles-associated deaths so far in 2026. State health data shows that nearly all infections have occurred in unvaccinated residents, with only five cases—less than 1% of the total—reported among vaccinated individuals.

Since the outbreak started, roughly 300 DOH staff members have worked with local communities and health providers to expand access to the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine: State nurses have administered more than 12,000 MMR doses in 2026, including nearly 7,600 shots across 292 pop-up vaccination clinics. Statewide vaccine demand has surged well above the typical monthly average of 25,000 doses, with providers administering more than 56,000 doses in September, over 62,000 in October and more than 40,000 so far in November.

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DOH's response team meets every other week with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff to review cases and coordinate containment efforts. Health officials emphasize that two doses of the MMR vaccine provide 97% lifetime protection against the virus. An early"zero dose" for babies living in or traveling to counties flagged on the state's measles dashboard for sustained transmission. This early shot does not replace the two routine doses.

Anyone with two documented doses does not need another shot, while adults with only one dose or missing records should consult a health care provider or pharmacist. MMR vaccines are available through primary care providers, county or municipal health departments, DOH State Health Centers, Federally Qualified Health Centers and the Vaccines for Children program.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads through breathing, coughing or sneezing, and can linger in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. Nearly 20% of Pennsylvanians diagnosed during the outbreak have required hospitalization, and severe complications can include pneumonia and brain swelling. Symptoms typically appear 7 to 21 days after exposure—and people are contagious from four days before until four days after a rash develops.

Early signs include:Anyone who believes they were exposed and is experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider or call the state's toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH .