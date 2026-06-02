Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to Nearly a Decade in Prison for Home Invasion and Assault

A man received a prison sentence of up to 10 years after breaking into a Pennsylvania home, restraining a woman in her bed, and fleeing with stolen belongings. Police tracked him using the 'FindMy' feature on stolen AirPods, leading to his arrest in Philadelphia. The victims continue to suffer from lasting psychological trauma.

A Pennsylvania man will spend the next several years in prison after breaking into a home and restraining a woman in her bed. The incident occurred on October 7, 2025, around 2:47 a.m. in Upper Southampton Township.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, awoke to find the intruder, identified as 34-year-old John Fisher, restraining her on her bed. Her screams forced Fisher to release her and flee. In the hallway, he encountered and briefly grappled with the victim's mother before escaping through the kitchen, basement, and attached garage. Police found a large kitchen knife left on the victim's bed and a 12-foot extension cord on the floor beside it.

Fisher stole several items including AirPods, identification, credit and debit cards, and a U.S. passport. Authorities tracked him in real-time using the 'FindMy' feature on the stolen AirPods. The tracking signal led officers from Upper Southampton, down the Pennsylvania Turnpike, through Delaware County, and finally to Philadelphia, where he was found resting in a black 2014 Kia Forte. An officer remotely activated the AirPods, emitting an audible tone from inside the vehicle, confirming his identity.

Fisher was immediately detained and later made substantive admissions to investigators. He pleaded guilty to charges including burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and simple assault. He was sentenced to four and a half to 10 years in state prison, to be followed by a consecutive five years of probation. The victim has reported a constant sense of fear whenever she is alone at night, with normal night noises now triggering full-blown panic.

Her mother has been dealing with lasting fear, severe anxiety and disturbed sleep since the break-in





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Home Invasion Assault Burglary Findmy Tracking Airpods Theft Probation Sentencing

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