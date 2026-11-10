Timothy Murphy's Defiant Stand at Middle Fort Saved the American Garrison from Surrender

Pennsylvania Long Rifle marksmen led by Timothy Murphy held off a British and Loyalist force at Middle Fort in 1780, using precision fire to stop a surrender delegation.

Pennsylvania Long Rifle marksmen played a decisive role in the defense of Middle Fort, also known as Fort Defiance, during the American Revolutionary War in October 1780. Timothy Murphy, a twenty-four-year-old frontier rifleman, was marrying his sweetheart Margaret Feeck when a messenger arrived with news that an invading British army threatened the fort in Middleburgh, New York. The location in the Schoharie Valley became the stage for one of the war's most defiant moments against overwhelming odds.

Murphy and several other attendees, described as some of the best shots in Washington's army, grabbed their rifles and rode to defend the post immediately. The Crown forces advancing on the fort were led by Sir John Johnson. His column included British regulars, Loyalists, Native American allies, and several companies of Butler's Rangers, the Loyalist unit led by Colonel John Butler which served as the riflemen's principal enemy.

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The American garrison was commanded by Major Melancthon Woolsey, who controlled the fort itself but faced immediate insubordination from his elite snipers. Near the fort, Murphy and two other riflemen fought a desperate delaying action while vastly outnumbered by Johnson's force. The fighting was so intense that the men had bullet holes in their hunting shirts when they finally withdrew inside the fort.

That night they kept up the pressure by sallying out of the fort and sniping at Johnson's troops. Pennsylvania Long Rifle shooters fought from cover, a method that differed sharply from conventional eighteenth-century warfare. Armies of that era relied on lines of soldiers firing volleys from largely inaccurate muskets, followed by bayonet charges. In experienced hands, the Long Rifle could hit targets three and four hundred yards away.

Murphy's reputation predated the battle. Some accounts credited him with making the long-range rifle shot that felled British Brigadier General Simon Fraser at Saratoga three years earlier. That record helped explain why the British and their allies treated the frontier riflemen as a serious threat. The Pennsylvania Long Rifles were cutting-edge technology wielded by men with nerves of steel.

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The British brought up light artillery to bombard the fortification the following day. The firing then stopped, and Johnson sent an officer wearing a green frock coat, a fifer playing Yankee Doodle, and an enlisted man carrying a white flag to negotiate surrender terms. Woolsey ordered the three-man party admitted to the fort.

Murphy disagreed with that decision. As the flag party approached, he fired a warning shot near the group. The frightened envoys halted and ran back toward their own lines. Murphy and the other riflemen had decided they would shoot Woolsey before they allowed the surrender flag to enter the fort. They understood the stakes of capture and feared Native American captivity.

Woolsey rushed out of his quarters with a pistol in hand and demanded to know who had dared disobey his orders. Murphy answered him coolly, telling the American commander that he would send a bullet through his heart before he would see that flag enter the fort. The flag party advanced a second time, and Murphy fired again.

When they came forward a third and final time, Murphy aimed a bullet directly over their heads, and they fled. The siege continued, but the riflemen held the fort, and the British eventually withdrew. Murphy's actions prevented a surrender that would have left the defenders at the mercy of hostile forces.

The riflemen believed that a surrender would leave them at the mercy of Native American warriors who had already taken other riflemen prisoner. The source describes the death of a captured rifleman known as Grizzly Bear Boyd, whose fate was among the reasons the defenders refused to let the envoys enter the fort.

Boyd suffered a horrific fate where his nose was cut off, one eye plucked out, and his tongue removed. He was stabbed in various places and forced to run around a tree until his intestines were drawn from his body. Another captured sniper was decapitated, and Boyd's head was placed on a pike.

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These grim realities explained why the riflemen treated the flag party as a threat rather than a routine surrender request. Murphy's refusal to yield ensured the survival of the garrison. His boldness under fire remains a testament to the fierce individualism of the American frontiersmen.

The events at Middle Fort highlight the critical importance of specialized tactics in the Revolutionary War. The ability to strike from long distances changed the dynamics of engagement. Murphy's defiance saved the fort from falling into enemy hands prematurely.

Historical records confirm that the British withdrawal followed this stand. The preservation of Middle Fort disrupted Johnson's campaign plans. The actions of Murphy and his fellow riflemen demonstrated the effectiveness of irregular warfare against conventional armies.

This episode serves as a reminder of the personal courage required in wartime. Murphy's choice to prioritize the safety of his comrades over military protocol altered the course of the battle. His legacy endures as a symbol of resistance against tyranny.

The story of Timothy Murphy continues to resonate with historians and military enthusiasts. His life illustrates the intersection of personal sacrifice and historical significance. The defense of Middle Fort stands as a pivotal moment in the struggle for independence.

Further details about these events are explored in recent historical analyses. The narrative provides insight into the psychological state of soldiers facing capture. Murphy's words and actions remain powerful examples of leadership under extreme pressure.