Pennsylvania Legislators Demand Pipeline Shutdown After Jet Fuel Contamination

State Sen. Steven J. Santarsiero and State Rep. Perry S. Warren call for immediate suspension of the Sunoco Twin Oak-Newark Pipeline following jet fuel leak affecting residents' water wells.

Two Pennsylvania state legislators are urging federal authorities to halt operations of a Sunoco pipeline that has leaked jet fuel into the water wells of at least six homeowners in Bucks County . State Sen. Steven J. Santarsiero and State Rep. Perry S. Warren sent a letter to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) requesting an immediate suspension of all petroleum product flow through the Sunoco Twin Oak-Newark Pipeline operated by Energy Transfer .

\The legislators argue that the pipeline, built in 1956, should be shut down until a comprehensive investigation identifies and repairs the cause of all leaks. Their letter highlights residents' claims of petroleum odors in their water for approximately 14 months, despite Sunoco's assertions of no discharges. Santarsiero and Warren express concerns that Sunoco's failure to detect and manage potential multiple discharges since at least 2023 undermines trust in their current investigation. \Kristine Wojnovich, a resident of the Mount Eyre neighborhood, shared her experience at a February 6th community meeting. She reported detecting a gasoline-like smell in her well water as early as September 2023. Despite contacting Sunoco, who initially claimed no contamination, Wojnovich and her family have been forced to stop using their well water for drinking, bathing, or laundry for over 16 months. The meeting, attended by around 75 residents, representatives from the township, state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), PHMSA, and Sunoco, underscored the community's frustration over the lack of dedicated advocacy and centralized coordination in addressing the spill. \During the meeting, JoMarie Jenkins, a senior right of way specialist at Sunoco Logistics, announced the company's commitment to covering well testing costs for residents within a specific section of the neighborhood. She also pledged to provide port of entry treatment (POET) filtration systems, costing approximately $5,000 each, along with ongoing monitoring. While Sunoco representatives presented a preliminary outline of the potentially affected area, encompassing about 50 lots, the exact number of homes eligible for POET systems remained unclear





PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PIPELINE LEAK JET FUEL CONTAMINATION SUNOCO ENERGY TRANSFER BUCKS COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMUNITY IMPACT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama legislators react to Governor Ivey’s State of the State addressLawmakers from both sides of the aisle had a lot to say following Governor Kay Ivey’s 8th State of the State speech Tuesday night.

Read more »

Arizona Governor Hobbs Outlines Priorities for State in 'State of the State' AddressArizona Governor Katie Hobbs delivered her 'State of the State' address, outlining her legislative priorities for the year. Hobbs emphasized the need for bipartisan cooperation to address key issues facing the state, such as affordability, water security, border protection, and public safety. Her agenda includes extending the State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, addressing the growth of vacation rentals, doubling the number of first-time homebuyers receiving assistance, and ending veteran homelessness within a decade. She also proposed legislation to lower the cost of childcare and reiterated her commitment to securing the border and combating drug trafficking. Hobbs also called for reform of the Empowerment Scholarship Program, a school choice program that has drawn criticism from Democrats.

Read more »

Georgia Sen. Colton Moore arrested at State Capitol before State of the State addressLast year, Sen. Moore was banned from entering House chambers after making controversial comments about late House Speaker David Ralston.

Read more »

Alaska Senate votes against inflation-adjusted pay for legislators and state execsSenate Bill 87, disapproving the proposal from the State Officers Compensation Commission, now advances to the House for consideration.

Read more »

Alaska Senate votes against inflation-adjusted pay for legislators and state execsMembers of the Alaska Senate voted 19-0 against the proposal.

Read more »

Betfred Exits Nevada, Leaves Pennsylvania as Sole US StateBetfred, a UK-based sports betting operator, has closed its Nevada operations, focusing solely on Pennsylvania in the US market. The company cited financial losses and operational challenges as reasons for its withdrawal. Betfred assured customers that outstanding bets remain valid and offered redemption options. This move follows similar exits from other states and reflects a broader trend of smaller online sportsbooks facing difficulties in the competitive US market.

Read more »