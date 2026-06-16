Pennsylvania landmarks light up for Elora Joyce Khan and pediatric brain cancer awareness

Landmarks across Pennsylvania are lighting up in blue and purple to honor Elora Joyce Khan and raise awareness of pediatric brain cancer on what would have been her 10th birthday.

Landmarks across Pennsylvania are lighting up in blue and purple to honor Elora Joyce Khan and raise awareness of pediatric brain cancer on what would have been her 10th birthday.

A Villanova family received a proclamation from the governor for a day honoring their daughter. Landmarks across Pennsylvania are lighting up blue and purple for Elora Joyce Khan and pediatric brain cancer awareness. Elora was 7 years old when she passed away from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma , an aggressive childhood brain tumor. DIPG, or diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, is the aggressive brain cancer that took Elora's life and left her family grieving.

On June 15, 2026, which would have been Elora's tenth birthday, the commonwealth is lighting up landmarks in blue and purple. The family received a proclamation from the governor and resolutions from other elected officials to dedicate this day to Elora and the fight against pediatric brain cancer. The Khans say Elora's brain tumor was detected after she experienced vision problems and severe headaches, with an MRI confirming the diagnosis.

"You never think you would be burying your child," said Sharon Khan. She and her husband Anthony are facing every day with faith as they remember their daughter, who died three years ago.

"It took seven months from diagnosis to Elora's passing," said Sharon. "Multiple buildings across the state lighting up, all major landmarks, the capitol lit up. It bears Elora's name, but it is for every single child that we have lost to brain cancer, that is still in the fight, that needs a cure tomorrow," said Sharon.

"They tell you your child has a terminal brain tumor, and they have less than 12 months to live," said Anthony. He shared that Elora realized what was ahead, saying, "She was that kid who was planning out two three birthdays in advance and then she said one day, I'm only going to be seven. And she said this in the summer July 2023: I am not going to be in second grade.

And her first day of second grade she was in the hospital. So, she knew these things. She had visions. She had visions of heaven.

"The Khans hope the lights will not only honor Elora but also highlight the urgent need for funding and research to fight pediatric brain cancer. The lights are meant to remind people of the children who deserved a chance at life, Sharon said, "So tonight, when they see the lights it's about think of all the children that deserved a chance at life.

" The Khans continue to share Elora’s story and advocate for awareness and funding, saying they find strength in her memory. Pediatric brain cancer like DIPG is a rare but deadly disease, and families like the Khans are working to raise awareness and push for more research and funding. The lighting of landmarks across Pennsylvania serves as a visual reminder of the children affected and the need for continued support.

The lights are not just for Elora, but for every child lost to brain cancer and those still fighting, according to the Khans.





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