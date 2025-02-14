Pennsylvania Governor Sues Trump Agencies Over Withheld Federal Aid

Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania is suing agencies under the Trump administration for allegedly illegally withholding billions in federal aid already approved by Congress.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit against agencies under former President Donald Trump, alleging they are illegally and unconstitutionally withholding billions in federal aid already approved by Congress. The lawsuit stems from a funding pause initiated by the Trump administration, which Governor Shapiro claims is preventing the state from receiving crucial funds for essential services. Local legislators are divided on the issue.

Some, like Governor Shapiro, support his legal action, arguing that the funding freeze is unlawful and jeopardizes the well-being of Pennsylvanians. They assert that the withheld funds are rightfully allocated to the state and are essential for maintaining vital services.Others, however, criticize the lawsuit, characterizing it as an attempt to exploit the Biden-Harris administration's spending policies. They maintain that the Trump administration's funding pause is legal and necessary to ensure taxpayer dollars are directed towards America's true priorities. They argue that the Biden administration's spending is excessive and does not align with the needs of the American people. Despite federal courts previously rejecting the Trump administration's pause on federal funding, Governor Shapiro's legal team suggests that the Trump administration is disregarding court orders to restore access to the suspended funds





