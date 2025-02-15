Pennsylvania Governor Declares Eagles 'America's Team,' Faces Backlash

During the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade, Governor Josh Shapiro sparked controversy by claiming the team is 'America's Team,' prompting ridicule and criticism from online users.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro ignited controversy during the Philadelphia Eagles ' Super Bowl victory parade when he declared the team ' America's Team .' While celebrating the Eagles ' win, Shapiro delivered a speech suggesting that the team had achieved national recognition, even provoking a playful jab at the Dallas Cowboys . He exclaimed, 'People love to hate on the Eagles . People love to hate on Philly. I think we became America's Team in all of this. I hope Dallas hears this.

' Shapiro further amplified his statement by sharing a Sports Illustrated article covering his remarks on X (formerly Twitter).However, Shapiro's bold claim was met with a wave of criticism online. Many users ridiculed the idea, pointing out the Eagles' lack of recent Super Bowl victories and suggesting other teams, particularly the Pittsburgh Steelers, as more deserving contenders for the title. Some users questioned Shapiro's judgment, particularly in light of the Eagles' shared state with the Steelers, who boast a significantly longer history of success with six Super Bowl wins compared to the Eagles' two. Others criticized the length of both Shapiro's and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's speeches during the parade, with Parker even facing boos and chants of 'wrap it up!' from the crowd.Shapiro's comments also drew attention amidst a legal battle with the Trump administration. He filed a lawsuit seeking to unfreeze federal funds for Pennsylvania projects, alleging the administration's actions jeopardized crucial initiatives. Shapiro argued that the Trump administration's decision to freeze funding violated a contract with the state and threatened vital programs like mine reclamation, well plugging, and consumer cost reduction. He emphasized that the Commonwealth was incurring debt on federally approved projects due to the funding freeze. The White House, however, dismissed Shapiro's lawsuit as an attempt to undermine the will of the American people and labeled it an extension of the 'left’s resistance.





