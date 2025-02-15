Pennsylvania Governor Accused of Involvement in Trump Assassination Attempt

A private citizen filed a criminal complaint against Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, alleging his involvement in the July assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. The district attorney, however, stated that there is no ongoing investigation and that he does not anticipate one based on the second complaint filed against Shapiro.

A private citizen filed a criminal complaint February 7th accusing Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro of involvement in the July assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump . Pennsylvania law allows citizens to file criminal complaint s against other citizens. A district attorney then decides whether the allegations have enough merit to begin an investigation.

Butler’s district attorney said he rejected a similar complaint about Shapiro in July and that no investigation of Shapiro is underway. He is reviewing the February complaint but said he does not anticipate it resulting in an investigation.The complaint stems from social media posts alleging that Shapiro conspired with Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman who shot Trump at a July 13th, 2024, campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks pleaded guilty to attempted murder and is currently serving a prison sentence. However, some social media users claim to have found one: the state’s Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. One Facebook post, which received 7.7 million views by February 14th, stated, 'Apparently, Pennsylvania Governor Joshua Shapiro conspired in the 1st assassination attempt on Trump, per State Police whistleblower! Shapiro being charged with the attempted assassination of Trump! Screw the superbowl this is HUGE!!!' This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.But Shapiro has not been criminally charged in the Trump assassination attempt and is not being investigated, Richard Goldinger, Butler County’s district attorney, told PolitiFact in a February 14th email. The person who filed the complaint, identified as Feinberg, also posted a video on social media claiming she filed a private criminal complaint against Shapiro. However, she did not provide evidence in the video to back her claim that Shapiro was involved in the shooting.Feinberg's claims are unsubstantiated, and Goldinger stated that he does not anticipate an investigation based on the second complaint filed against Shapiro. He added, 'Simply preparing a private criminal complaint does not mean charges have been filed against someone' Goldinger confirmed he had received two complaints about Shapiro from Feinberg, one in July and one on February 7th. He rejected the first complaint and said he had just seen the most recent complaint, and had not yet reviewed it. 'I can tell you that there is not an investigation pending regarding Governor Shapiro and the allegations contained in the complaint,' Goldinger said. 'Based on what I know, since this is the second private criminal complaint filed by this person against Governor Shapiro, I would not anticipate an investigation occurring. However, I will review the complaint carefully before deciding.'





Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Criminal Complaint Butler County

