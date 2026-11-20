New polling data from Emerson College indicates that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has garnered only 2% support among registered Democrats for a potential 2028 presidential bid, placing him eighth behind contenders like Jon Ossoff and Gavin Newsom, while he has yet to clarify his political future or commitment to his gubernatorial term.

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 14: Honorary starter, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro attends the during the drivers meeting prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA at Pocono Raceway on June 14, 2026 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

About 2% of registered Democrats said they would support Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in a potential 2028 presidential run, according to new poll results released Thursday. In a survey of 489 people, 10 of them said they would support Shapiro the most, according to Emerson College. He ranked eighth among all Democrat hopefuls.

Also read NYC Bans Horse Carriages by 2028 Following Central Park Tragedy

Based on the survey results, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are among the most popular potential candidates.

Shapiro has not announced plans to run for president, though he hasn't denied the rumors, either. Shapiro also hasn't publicly committed to serving his full term as governor when asked in multiple interviews. On the Republican side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are the most popular potential candidates, according to the poll.

Advertisement

Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

"2 drivers injured in crash, 1 arrested for DUI in Adams CountyHershey selling chocolate bars for 5 cents on release date of movieAn 11-year-old Ohio girl was ordered to spend at least seven years in the juvenile justice system for her role in a brutal sexual assault on a 5-year-old girl, according to reports. About 2% of registered Democrats said they would support Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in a potential 2028 presidential run, according to new poll results released Thursday.