Pennsylvania Democrat representative says she's considering challenging Fetterman in 2028

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean said during an interview that she is considering running against Sen. John Fetterman in 2028.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman looks on during a business meeting with the Senate Homeland Security And Government Affairs Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on August 06, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The committee convened to vote on several measures including a contempt resolution against former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who invoked the Fifth Amendment numerous times during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing chaired by Sen. Rand Paul . Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean said during an interview that she is considering running against Sen.

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John Fetterman in 2028..

“I have been concerned about, really, two things, which is his family and his health and am very disappointed in his activity as a senator and in his votes. ”Dean ran against Fetterman in 2018 when they ran against each other in the Democratic primary to become lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. Dean is not the only elected official considering running against Fetterman in a primary. Pennsylvania Rep.

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Chris Deluzio has also said he was considering a run against Fetterman. Fetterman has sided with the GOP on some matters like support for Israel, but has said in the past he would make a bad Republican.

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