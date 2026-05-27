Pennsylvania couple sentenced to 24.5 to 50 years in prison for murder; Louisiana woman found guilty, Auschwitz survivor donates 800K, and more top headlines

Key details include a couple arrested in Pennsylvania for fatal beating of daughter; 3 people arrested in Pennsylvania for leaving abandoned baby at crime scene

A couple in Pennsylvania was arrested for working together to fatally beat the woman's 18-month-old daughter. Li'Aziah Thomas was found dead, with bruises and knuckles marks on her body.

Her father was later notified by his girlfriend during a call, 'Your b*** is dead.

' The man responsible, Kadie Meinhart, was sentenced to 24.5 to 50 years in prison. Two others have been arrested in Pennsylvania for leaving an abandoned baby at the crime scene. A Louisiana woman was found guilty of beating her boyfriend's daughter to death. Meinhart and Davis were accused of physically and emotionally abusing their children.

Davis expressed remorse in court, stating that he doesn't know what really happened but encourages readers to seek justice. A doctor claims Kyle Busch's death was preventable and lacked protoco





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