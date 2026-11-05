Pennsylvania Cold Case Solved: Long-Haul Trucker Identified in 1970s Murders

Pennsylvania State Police identified James Richard Clark as the killer in the 1976 and 1977 murders of Susan Rush and Brenda Ritter, using advanced DNA technology decades later.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced a major breakthrough in two decades-old homicide cases during a press conference held on November 4, identifying James Richard Clark as the man responsible for the murders of Susan Rush and Brenda Ritter. The department revealed that advanced DNA technology linked Clark, a long-haul trucker who died in 2023, to the crimes that shocked Washington County fifty years ago.

How DNA Breakthroughs Solved the Case

The resolution of these violent cases relied entirely on scientific advancements that were unavailable during the original investigations. Corporal James Petrosky, the lead investigator for both homicides, explained that investigators submitted DNA evidence from the Ritter case to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in 2008. CODIS operates local, state, and national databases of DNA profiles from convicted offenders and unsolved crime scene evidence.

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Despite checking for matching results on a weekly basis, investigators received no hits for many years, leaving the cases in limbo. The breakthrough finally occurred after the Washington County District Attorney's Office and the Bureau of Justice Assistance Prosecuting Cold Cases Using DNA Program granted specific funding for DNA testing in August 2021 and May 2022. This financial support allowed for specialized testing that ultimately matched DNA left at the scenes of both murders to Clark.

Details of the 1976 and 1977 Murders

Susan Rush was 21 years old when she left a Washington County shopping center on November 25, 1976, with plans to attend a Thanksgiving dinner. She never arrived at her destination and was later discovered dead in the trunk of her car on North Avenue. The details of her death involved sexual assault and strangulation, marking the first of the two unsolved homicides.

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Brenda Ritter, who was 18 years old, disappeared on May 18, 1977, after leaving her boyfriend's home during a thunderstorm. She was sexually assaulted and strangled, and her car was found empty the following day. Her naked body was located a mile away in South Strabane, Pennsylvania. The method of death was identical to Rush's, leading investigators to eventually link the two crimes.

The Identity of the Killer James Richard Clark

James Richard Clark was 66 years old when he passed away from natural causes in 2023. He worked as a long-haul trucker and was not initially considered a suspect in either murder. It was only through the recent application of modern DNA evidence that he was identified as the perpetrator. The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the DNA found at the scenes of both Rush and Ritter matched Clark's profile.

Investigators do not know if Clark had any prior connection to the two young women or if the murders were random encounters. Because Clark died more than five years before the DNA match was confirmed, authorities have no opportunity to arrest him or conduct an interview. The closure of the cases comes without the traditional justice process of a trial or confession from the accused.

Impact and Ongoing Investigation Status

Corporal Petrosky stated that no other victims have been identified so far, but the investigation remains active. He emphasized that the cases never officially go away and remain open in the eyes of the law. The investigative unit continues to strive for progress by revisiting old evidence to see if additional testing can be performed using different disciplines of DNA testing or fingerprinting examination.

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Police officials have encouraged anyone with information regarding either homicide to contact the Pennsylvania State Police directly. The bureau acknowledges that while the primary suspect is deceased, the pursuit of truth and potential identification of other victims continues. The Daily Mail reached out to PSP and the Bureau of Justice Assistance for further comments on this significant development in Pennsylvania criminal history.