Pennsylvania Bill Mandates Recording Indicator on Smart Glasses

A new bill in Pennsylvania would require wearable recording devices to have a visible indicator when recording, targeting smart glasses and similar tech to prevent privacy violations.

A new legislative proposal in Pennsylvania aims to enhance privacy protections by requiring that all wearable recording devices, including smart glasses , feature a visible indicator light when they are actively recording.

Introduced on June 5 by Representative Joe Ciresi, House Bill 1234 (as referred to in discussions) amends existing wiretapping and electronic surveillance laws to address the growing ubiquity of wearable technology. The bill defines wearables broadly as any device or apparatus designed to be worn on or attached to the body that can intercept and record audio or video, or transmit data to another device, the internet, or cloud services.

This encompasses not only smart glasses but also smartwatches, body cameras, and other gadgets with recording capabilities. The primary goal, as stated in Ciresi's co-sponsorship memo, is to prevent bad actors from using these devices to violate privacy without detection. The indicator must be a light or other visual signal that is active and visible throughout the recording process, ensuring bystanders can easily identify when they are being recorded. The bill imposes strict requirements on manufacturers and retailers.

They must include the indicator on any new wearable device built or sold in Pennsylvania and inform consumers in writing about the law. Disabling the indicator after purchase is illegal. Enforcement focuses on retailers and manufacturers rather than individual users. Retailers face a written warning for a first violation, a fine up to $500 for a second, and up to $1,000 for a third.

Manufacturers face steeper penalties: no warning, a $500 fine per unit for the first violation, $750 to $1,000 per unit for a second within 12 months, and $1,000 to $1,500 per unit for a third. Exceptions are made for law enforcement conducting criminal investigations and correctional facility personnel using devices for security purposes. The bill also prohibits recording individuals in areas where they have a reasonable expectation of privacy without explicit permission, aligning with existing privacy norms.

This legislation reflects growing concerns about covert recording using smart glasses and similar devices. Recent reports of men using Meta Ray-Bans to secretly record women in public and the integration of facial recognition into such glasses have heightened public anxiety. By mandating a clear visual indicator, Pennsylvania aims to strike a balance between enabling beneficial use of wearable technology and protecting individual privacy. The bill now moves to committee for further debate.

If passed, it could serve as a model for other states grappling with similar issues. Critics argue that the definition of wearable devices may be too broad, potentially affecting devices like fitness trackers that transmit data.

However, supporters emphasize the need for proactive measures to curb privacy violations before they become widespread. The bill represents a significant step in adapting privacy laws to the digital age





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Smart Glasses Recording Indicator Privacy Law Pennsylvania Wearable Devices

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