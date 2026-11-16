Pennsylvania presents a unified bid to estAblish the US Space Academy in Pittsburgh, leveraging state industry and bipartisan support to secure the federal facility by 2028.

State leaders and industry executives in Pennsylvania have formally presented a bid to the federal government to establish the first home of the United States Space Academy in the Pittsburgh region. The proposal, assembled by a broad coalition of political, academic, and corporate stakeholders, aims to position the area as the epicenter for training the next generation of space professionals.

Pittsburgh Regional Infrastructure Proposal

Justine Kasznica, the Pittsburgh attorney who founded the Keystone Space Collaborative, described the existing regional infrastructure as a ready-to-use asset that requires minimal preparation to host the federal institution. The initial phase of the plan anticipates the arrival of approximately 300 cadets in 2028, who would reside in three existing residence halls containing a combined total of 461 beds.

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The long-term vision outlined in the 23-page bid document calls for the cadets to relocate to Southfield, a 900-acre tract of land formerly used as an airport in Findlay Township, by the fall of 2031. This future campus site is located just an eight-minute shuttle ride from the current residential facilities and borders the southwest runway at Pittsburgh International Airport. The design incorporates the 47° Championship Golf Course into the wooded hills of the main campus, with holes named after historic American space missions.

Bipartisan Political Coalition Dynamics

Political support for the bid spans the aisle, featuring Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, and Senator Dave McCormick, a Republican, who both advocate for the project to remain in the state. Shapiro emphasized that the region possesses the necessary talent, technology, and industrial strength to help America win the race for space dominance. He characterized the collaborative effort as all entities rowing in the same direction across local, state, and federal lines.

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Senator McCormick stated that locating the academy in Pittsburgh would train the next generation of leaders to ensure America remains the world leader in space. His involvement was a prerequisite established early in the process by Kasznica, who required his full commitment to advance the bid. McCormick, a West Point graduate, agreed to support the initiative, helping to unify the state congressional delegation, which is entirely composed of supporters of the proposal.

Industrial Supply Chain and Academic Curriculum

The bid highlights Pennsylvania's role as the nation's second-largest natural gas producer and its existing manufacturing base for space exploration. Between fiscal 2022 and May 2026, the state performed $8.12 billion in federal space contracts. Seventy-five Pennsylvania companies currently supply components for NASA's Orion spacecraft, and local firms like Voyager Lunar Systems build lunar landers on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Penn State served as the designated lead university for the academic component of the proposal. The university drafted the curriculum in approximately one week and collaborated with Carnegie Mellon, Pitt, Penn, Temple, Drexel, and Lehigh to ensure completeness. The campus architecture was designed by NBBJ with input from seven Penn State students, reflecting a unified approach from the state's top research universities to the airport authority.

National Competition and Selection Timeline

Competition for the academy is expected to include Texas, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Ohio, as each state submits its own proposal to the federal government. The selection process involves a recommendation deadline set for around Christmas, according to individuals familiar with the internal government procedures. The bid team chose a griffin as the academy's mascot, referencing Voyager's lander, with the motto Supra Caelum, Ultra Terminum, which translates to above the sky, beyond the limit.