Pennsylvania baby name data shows sharp shifts between the 1940s and 2015 to 2024, with Robert and Ronald ranking among the most common choices in recent years.

Pennsylvania baby name data compares how often specific names were given to newborns during two periods, 1940 to 1949 and 2015 to 2024. The figures show how many babies received each name in the state and, where available, nationally, along with each name's ranking among the most common names. Robert recorded 52,297 babies in Pennsylvania during 1940 to 1949 and 4,964 during 2015 to 2024, earning the number 5 national rank in the later period. Ronald, with 21,445 births in the 1940s and 4,878 in the recent period, ranked number 6.

How Pennsylvania Name Counts Changed Between Decades

Between 1940 to 1949 and 2015 to 2024, many traditional names dropped sharply in Pennsylvania birth records. John recorded 62,730 babies in the 1940s but 2,044 in the recent period, falling to number 69 in the ranking. James dropped from 49,227 births to 4,193, although it still held the number 11 rank for 2015 to 2024.

Also read Baby Name Trends Hawaii 1940s vs 2015-2024

Some names declined far more steeply. Walter was given to 6,434 babies in Pennsylvania during 1940 to 1949, but only 47 during 2015 to 2024, placing it at number 1,160 in the recent ranking. Dennis fell from 11,458 births to 142, and Charles dropped from 24,242 to 277, with a recent rank of number 387.

Other names held up better. Thomas recorded 31,920 births in the 1940s and 4,121 in the recent period, earning the number 13 rank. Frank fell from 9,407 births to 3,729, ranking number 20 in 2015 to 2024. Joseph, with 31,179 births in the 1940s and 3,139 later, ranked number 29.

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Stephen, Larry, and Gerald Show Mixed National Trends

Stephen had 7,458 babies in Pennsylvania during 1940 to 1949 and 3,112 during 2015 to 2024, ranking number 32 in the recent period. The national figure for Stephen in the 1940s was 106,790, which placed it at number 25 nationally. Gerald had 7,744 Pennsylvania births in the 1940s and 182 in the recent period, with a recent rank of number 510, while its national count in the 1940s was 103,328, ranking number 26.

Larry recorded 10,496 Pennsylvania births in the 1940s and 291 in the recent period, ranking number 370 in 2015 to 2024. Nationally, Larry was given to 255,899 babies in the 1940s, a figure that placed it at number 11 in that decade.

Name Meanings and Origins Across the Ranking

Each name in the dataset carries a traditional meaning and origin. Barry is of Irish origin and means fair-haired, while Walter is of German origin and means commander of the army. Anthony is of Latin origin and means praiseworthy, and Stephen is of Greek origin and means wreath or crown.

Daniel comes from the Hebrew tradition and means God is my judge, while Frank is of German origin and means free man. Michael is of Hebrew origin and means who is like God, and Ronald is of English origin with the meaning counsel rule. David is of Hebrew origin and means beloved, and Thomas is of Greek origin and means twin.

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For parents comparing names, the data shows that a name's popularity can change substantially over several decades. The 1940s and the 2015 to 2024 period record very different birth counts for many of the same names, and the ranking shifts reflect how often each name was chosen in Pennsylvania births during each span.