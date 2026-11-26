Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday has released consumer safety tips to help residents avoid online scams during the high-volume shopping period of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, advising caution against urgent deals, fake websites, and suspicious payment methods.

SAN ANSELMO, CA - NOVEMBER 29: In this photo illustration, an ad seen on the Target website for a Cyber Monday sale is displayed on a laptop computer on November 29, 2010 in San Anselmo, California.

Following Black Friday, online retailers are rolling out deep discounts in hopes of luring people who are returning to work into making online purchases on what is now referred to as Cyber Monday. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday released tips to help Pennsylvanians avoid scams.

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“While most people will be gearing up to spend time with their families and friends for the holidays, scammers are plotting ways to take advantage of the busy season,” Sunday said in a release. Scammers want you to feel pressured to act urgently, so you don’t have time to think. Be prepared.