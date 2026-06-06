Pennsylvania Attorney General Highlights $12 Million Medicaid Fraud Bust and State's Nation-Leading Conviction Rate

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday explains a $12 million Medicaid fraud case and discusses the state's top ranking in convictions, emphasizing collaboration and proactive measures to protect vulnerable citizens and prevent fraud.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday detailed a significant $12 million Medicaid fraud bust involving a Philadelphia pharmacy that allegedly collected millions in Medicaid reimbursements for prescriptions never fulfilled.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Sunday emphasized that Pennsylvania led the nation in Medicaid fraud convictions last year, crediting aggressive investigation and prosecution. He stressed a moral duty to protect vulnerable citizens by ensuring resources reach them, highlighting collaboration with the State Inspector General's Office and other partners as key to success.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General ranked Pennsylvania's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit number one in total fraud charges filed and first in total convictions for fiscal year 2025, after ranking third in charges and first in convictions in fiscal year 2024. Sunday attributed this efficiency to a team-oriented approach, working with federal, local, and state partners, as well as service providers, to detect referrals and prevent criminal enterprises from taking root.

He contrasted Pennsylvania's proactive stance with Minnesota's $46.6 million Medicaid fraud scheme, which HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called the largest autism fraud bust in American history, noting that Minnesota had fewer convictions. Sunday warned against letting fraud grow, saying his office remains hyper-focused on community safety and prioritizes these cases despite competing demands.

The broader context includes political discussions about fraud crackdowns, economic concerns, and various other news items, but the core story centers on Pennsylvania's leading role in combating Medicaid fraud through collaboration and vigilance





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Medicaid Fraud Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday Fraud Convictions Collaboration Health And Human Services OIG Prosecution Vulnerable Populations Taxpayer Protection

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