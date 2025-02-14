Pennsylvania AG Delegates Authority to Shapiro for Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Funding Freeze

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday granted Governor Josh Shapiro legal delegation to sue the Trump administration over a funding freeze, despite maintaining he hasn't delegated his authority as AG. Shapiro filed the lawsuit after multiple court orders demanding the release of $2.1 billion in federal funds, which Pennsylvania still cannot access.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday granted Governor Josh Shapiro legal delegation to pursue a lawsuit against the Trump Administration 's controversial funding freeze . Sunday, a Republican, emphasized that he has not delegated his authority to represent the Commonwealth in this or any other matter. He clarified that while he hasn't delegated authority, the Commonwealth Attorneys Act allows the governor to request it in specific cases.

If the attorney general declines, the governor can independently file a lawsuit. Shapiro's legal action follows a lawsuit filed by Democratic attorneys general from 22 states and Washington, D.C., seeking to temporarily block the spending freeze. A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order, preventing the administration from halting payments for grants and other federal programs. However, Shapiro stated that despite multiple court orders, Pennsylvania cannot access $1.2 billion in federal funds, and another $900 million requires review before disbursement. The withheld funding is intended for various critical purposes, including maintaining drinking water safety, upgrading rural electric service, reimbursing industries for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, assisting low-income residents with utility bills, and funding environmental cleanup programs. Sunday's office previously declined to comment on whether it would join other attorneys general in lawsuits against the Trump administration's orders. He stated that his office is taking a deliberate approach and believes the courts will resolve these matters, ensuring Pennsylvania's participation in proceedings. Shapiro emphasized the need for Pennsylvania to protect its interests and federal funding stream, stating that the state's absence from previous litigation might not guarantee protection in future cases. Democratic lawmakers expressed concern, calling the funding freeze unconstitutional, unacceptable, and immoral, likening it to an attack on Pennsylvania families, communities, and economic stability. They commended Shapiro's leadership in fighting to secure access to these appropriated funds, crucial for vital work impacting Pennsylvanians.





