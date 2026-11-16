PennDOT moves closer to starting $1.3 billion bridge replacement project in Dauphin County

PennDOT has moved one step closer to starting construction on a $1.3 billion project that would 'modernize' I-83 south in the Harrisburg area.

PennDOT has moved one step closer to starting construction on a $1.3 billion project that would "modernize" I-83 south in the Harrisburg area. PennDOT received an apparent low bidder for the project on Friday.

If the bid materials are approved, the contractor will receive a contract and be cleared to begin construction. Construction is expected to begin in 2027 and last through 2039, PennDOT said. Throughout that time, drivers can expect traffic shifts, lane restrictions, road closures and detours. The project will replace the John Harris Memorial Bridge on I-83 south, which spans across the Susquehanna River in Lemoyne and Harrisburg.

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The current bridge is nearing the end of its serviceable lifespan, according to PennDOT. On top of replacing the bridge, crews plan reconfigure the Lemoyne interchange, replace the South Third Street bridge in Lemoyne, and reconstruct the viaduct from the Susquehanna River to Route 230 , including the Front Street/2nd Street interchange. These changes will help improve traffic flow and safety around the Harrisburg metro region, according to PennDOT.

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The apparent low bidder is a joint venture entity, comprised of Joseph B. Fay Company and New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company, Inc., which submitted a low bid of about $1.289 billion. A York County nursery said it had its property vandalized Friday night. PennDOT has moved one step closer to starting construction on a $1.3 billion project that would "modernize" I-83 south in the Harrisburg area.

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