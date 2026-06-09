Penn Station stabbing spree victim says he's ‘lucky to be alive'

One of the five people injured in a stabbing at New York’s Penn Station is sharing details from the bloody, shocking attack that took place Sunday night in the busy transit hub.

Amtrak police arrested 51-year-old Hector Deleon, a New Jersey native with a criminal history on both sides of the river, including arrests for drugs. One of the five people injured in the Penn Station stabbing spree over the weekend describes the attack at the busy transit hub.

NBC New York’s Erica Byfield reports. One of the five people injured in a stabbing at New York's Penn Station is sharing details from the bloody, shocking attack that took place Sunday night in the busy transit hub.

"I'm walking by and this guy, crazy looking guy, he locked eyes with me and he just came at me and clocked me right here in the face," Henry Obadiah told News 4 on Monday. Obadiah said he needed three stitches to close up his lip. He was also slashed on his cheek inside Penn Station during the weekend sudden attack, upending his return from the Jersey Shore.

Amtrak police arrested 51-year-old Hector Deleon, a New Jersey native with a criminal history on both sides of the river, including arrests for drugs. Last May, he was taken into custody for narcotics, theft and assault.

"We went downstairs and we're looking for the guy. That's when I saw a trail of blood through the corridor there, then we followed the trail and there a was young kid there holding his head," Obadiah recalled. Investigators said at least five people were hurt, all of them stabbed. Two of the victims had injuries to their necks.

All are expected to survive.

"I’ve seen a lot of crazy s--- in my life, trust me, I’ve seen everything. But I’ve never gotten attacked like that in all these years, so yeah, it's just you have to keep your eyes open at all times. "





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