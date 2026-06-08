Penn Station stabbing: Six people injured, suspect in custody

Six people were injured in a stabbing inside New York’s Penn Station. A person was taken into custody following the attack.

inside New York’s Penn Station on Sunday evening, authorities said, less than a day before President Donald Trump is expected to join thousands of fans at neighboring Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody after the attack, which unfolded around 7 p.m. in one of the nation’s busiest transportation hubs. One victim suffered serious injuries, two with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries, the city’s fire department said. All five were taken to Bellevue Hospital. Another person, whose condition was not immediately known, was transported to a separate hospital.

Amtrak Police"responded to multiple individuals slashed inside of Penn Station on Sunday, June 7, 2026 at approximately 1901 hours," the spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival, members of the Amtrak police department observed five individuals with slash wounds about the body. EMS responded and transported five individuals to local area hospitals in stable condition. A person of interest was taken into custody on scene. A knife was recovered.

"said in a statement posted on X that six people were injured and that his administration was in contact with Amtrak officials as they investigate. “Based on the information available right now, six people were stabbed, and the alleged perpetrator is in custody following a swift response from the Amtrak Police Department,” Mamdani said. "My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence.

I’m wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery. I’m grateful to the Amtrak Police Department and the first responders who acted quickly to apprehend the suspect and provide emergency care. "





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