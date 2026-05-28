Penn Station cash grab? Federal bill amendment may let Trump admin finance hub’s development with local tax dollars

As the Trump administration moves forward with its secretive Penn Station redevelopment plan, federal lawmakers last week approved a legislative amendment

— a five-year surface transportation reauthorization bill funding roads, bridges, transit, and rail transportation accross the country. The bill still has a ways to go before becoming law, as it must pass the Senate and the House once more, before heading to President Trump’s desk for his signature.

The amendment would allow Amtrak to draw funding for major rail station overhauls, such as the Penn Station redevelopment, from local tax revenues and to bypass local zoning rules, according to experts. The amendment text says it would: “authorize Amtrak to acquire, develop, and leverage property in the vicinity of intercity passenger rail stations, including in partnership or other arrangements with the private sector, and to clarify the Federal treatment of such property to facilitate and expedite needed private investment that supports passenger facilities including rail stations.

”— a group that includes developers Halmar and Skanska as well as the real estate firm Vornado — as the project’s “master developer. ” Vornado owns much of the land surrounding Penn Station. The announcement resulted from a year-long selection process that took place largely out of public view and where President Trump reportedly made the final decision. The U.S. Department of Transportation and AmtrakU.

S. Rep. Addison McDowell , who sponsored the amendment, claimed during a 14-hour mark-up of the bill last Thursday that it will save taxpayers a significant expense. He said the “value capture” model that the amendment would set up will do so by using revenue generated from transit-oriented development to pay for station upgrades.

“This amendment authorizes Amtrak to enter into partnerships, joint development, and similar arrangments for stationary projects,” McDowell said. “This allows Amtrak to retain the revenues created from the increased value of the developed property and then pour that money back into capital improvements, maitanence, and related passenger facilities. ” U.S. Rep.

Jerry Nadler , who represents the district where Penn Station is located, was the only committee member to vote against the amendment — insisting it will be “very bad” for Penn Station and New York City.

“This amendment would not simply modernize station development, it would hand Amtrak and the Trump/ Duffy DOT expanded authority over station area real estate, zoning, taxation, and financing private development,” Nadler said. Rachael Fauss, a senior policy advisor at the good government group Reinvent Albany, said the amendment amounts to a “power grab.

” She contended it could pave the way for Amtrak to use local tax revenue generated from developments “located on or adjacent to intercity passenger rail stations” without seeking input from local and state officials.

“Our primary concern has been that there would be some backdoor way in which New York City would be expected to pay for this project, despite it being fully controlled by Amtrak,” Fauss told amNewYork. “It gives massive authority to Amtrak over zoning and taxation and basically could be a way of paying for Penn Station through development. It’s not free money, it’s money that would have otherwise been paid to New York City in taxes.

” Fauss also noted that while Penn Transformation Partners has yet to release its plan, Vornado’s involvement in it means that developing the surrounding area is “obviously part of the mix” for the project. She added the feds would also be able to draw funds from local construction sales tax revenues. Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who once represented the area in the state Senate, also railed against the amendment.

He said the move was “very alarming” and will “complicate progress” on the Penn Station redevelopment.

“Giving the Trump White House a blank check on not just the busiest train hub in the Western Hemisphere, but also the surrounding neighborhood is, is a nonstarter in my book,” he said. The Manhattan beep said the only ways for state and local pols to pushback on the Trump administration wresting control of the process is to either fight it in court or for the Democrats to take back the House from the Republicans in the November mid-term elections.

“With a lot of things involving the Trump administration, it’s a matter of going to court and fighting these issues of federal preemption in a legal venue, but we haven’t been winning those, we’ve been delaying them,” Hoylman-Sigal said. “A divided Congress will certainly throw a spanner into the spokes of complete federal economy over that neighborhood. ”Ethan Stark-Miller is amNewYork’s Transit Editor.

He covers the MTA , the city Department of Transportation, and all other forms of getting around in the Big Apple. He previously covered politics for amNY.

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