Penn State Wrestling Dominates Big Ten, Sets Sights on Ohio State and Illinois

Cael Sanderson's Penn State wrestling team, currently ranked No. 1 nationally, prepares for crucial road matches against Ohio State and Illinois. The Nittany Lions are undefeated with a 12-0 overall record and a 6-0 mark in Big Ten competition. The team boasts several nationally ranked wrestlers, including Beau Bartlett, Shayne Van Ness, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, Josh Barr, and Greg Kerkvliet.

Cael Sanderson ’s Penn State wrestling team is set to conclude its Big Ten dual meet season with a pair of pivotal road matches against Ohio State and Illinois on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The Nittany Lions, boasting an undefeated 12-0 overall record and a perfect 6-0 mark within the Big Ten , have cemented their position as the nation's top-ranked team following dominant victories over Michigan (39-0) and Maryland (35-10) last week.

The team's formidable lineup features several nationally ranked wrestlers. Senior Beau Bartlett, with an unblemished 15-0 record, holds the No. 3 spot at 141 pounds. He is projected to face Ohio State's top-ranked Jesse Mendez (23-0) in a highly anticipated matchup. Junior Shayne Van Ness, ranked No. 2 at 133 pounds with a 14-1 record, is expected to clash with Ohio State's Dylan D'Emilio (16-2), who sits at No. 7. Junior Levi Haines (14-1) occupies the No. 2 position at 174 pounds. Though he suffered a loss to Missouri's top-ranked Keegan O'Toole (11-0), Haines could potentially face Ohio State's fifth-ranked Carson Karchla (11-0) on Friday. Senior Carter Starocci, a four-time NCAA champion, continues to reign supreme at 174 pounds with a perfect 15-0 record and the No. 1 ranking. In the upcoming match against Illinois, Starocci could potentially face former Susquehanna Twp. star Edmond Ruth, who is currently ranked No. 12 with a 10-5 record. Freshman Josh Barr has ascended to the No. 3 spot at 141 pounds with a 14-1 record. He secured a hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory over previously unbeaten Jacob Cardenas of Michigan last Friday. Barr's sole loss came against Iowa's top-ranked Stephen Buchanan (5-1). Senior Greg Kerkvliet, holding a 14-0 record, is ranked No. 2 at 285 pounds. Minnesota's unbeaten Gable Stevenson (10-0) remains the No. 1 contender in the same weight class.





