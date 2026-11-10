Penn State Week 11 Bowl Projections: Handicapping the Nittany Lions' Postseason

Penn State moved one step close to becoming bowl eligible with its win over Washington.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace celebrates with quarterback Rocco Becht vs. the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectover the Washington Huskies.

The victory not only drew the Nittany Lions one win from bowl eligibility but also opened some more possibilities for better games against stronger opponents.included some far-flung games in Myrtle Beach and Dallas. Penn State's Week 11 bowl projections, however, look a little different. Here's the latest on Penn State's postseason opportunities. The Hawkeyes celebrate their 2022 win in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThis would be a solid game against a good opponent for Penn State, which hasn't played in the Nashville bowl game. It also seems predicated on the Nittany Lions' winning out, starting with their game Saturday against Minnesota. The day after Christmas will be stuffed with bowl games, considering it's a Saturday. The ESPN networks have five alone, including the popularly branded Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.as a first-time participant.

Their matchups are different but intriguing. Schlabach has Penn State playing Duke, coached by former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Bonaguara has Penn State playing aNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited.to Tempe to face West Virginia on Dec. 26th. However, we suspect Penn State would attempt to negotiate a deal for a game closer to the East Coast. Penn State fans traveled well to the team's last two Fiesta Bowl appearances, though one was a playoff game and the other was Saquon Barkley's farewell. Christmas in the desert sounds lovely but probably wouldn't support a strong ticket-buying experience among Penn State fans.

Happy National First Responders Day! Today is our favorite day of the year ! Thank you to all of our brave first responders who are always on the front lines to serve and protect our communities. You are true Everyday Heroes!has Penn State playing North Texas in this Jan. 2 game in Dallas.

The Nittany Lions last played in this game after the 2011 season, when it was called the TicketCity Bowl. Penn State would be an at-large team for this bowl game and likely needs to be 7-5 to be a candidate. Dallas is a solid bowl destination, though. Penn State playing East Carolina of the AAC at Fenway Park.

The Nittany Lions played at Yankee Stadium last year, so why not add another AL East venue to the list? Penn State would be an at-large team to this game, which normally connects ACC and AAC teams. Again, consider this a possibility of Penn State finishes 7-5. Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network.

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He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance.