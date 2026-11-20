Penn State faces Rutgers with quarterback Rocco Becht leading a dominant offense against an injured Scarlet Knights team in a crucial Big Ten matchup at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell has issued a stern warning to his roster regarding the upcoming Saturday clash with Rutgers, dismissing any notion that the Scarlet Knights are a vulnerable opponent despite their 2-8 record. Speaking on the nature of college football, Campbell emphasized that Rutgers plays with such intensity that observers might mistake them for an undefeated squad. This caution stems from the unpredictable nature of the rivalry, particularly following Penn State's narrow victory in Piscataway last year during their Bowl Eligibility contest.

Rutgers Injury Crisis Limits Offensive Options

The strategic outlook for this Big Ten encounter shifts heavily in favor of the Nittany Lions due to significant personnel losses suffered by the visiting team. Rutgers is currently without a healthy starting quarterback and has lost two members of its starting offensive line. Furthermore, top receiver KJ Duff is out for the entire season, severely limiting the passing game. These injuries force the Scarlet Knights to rely almost exclusively on running back Antwan Raymond, creating a predictable offensive scheme that Penn State can exploit.

Also read Penn State frat bro, alleged ‘Godfather’ of university cocaine ring hit with federal charges

Becht Leads Improved Penn State Offense

Quarterback Rocco Becht has shown marked improvement since the team's bye week, recovering from a shaky start to Big Ten play. With Senior Day celebrations scheduled for this Saturday, Becht is positioned to deliver one of his most polished performances of the season. His development aligns with Penn State playing its best football of the year, suggesting the offense will be highly efficient when facing a Rutgers defense that lacks depth and experience in handling complex pressure schemes.

Wallace Expected to Dominate Carries

Running back Cam Wallace is poised to handle a heavy workload after seeing limited action against Minnesota last week. Analysts project Wallace to secure approximately twenty carries in the upcoming game, leveraging his freshness to break through the defensive line. The expectation is that Wallace will score two touchdowns, capitalizing on Rutgers' inability to stop the run due to missing key linemen. This surge in ground production will likely drive up Wallace's retention value for the 2027 season amid early contract renegotiations.

Advertisement

Defense Targets Shutout Performance

The Penn State defense aims to secure a complete-game shutout, building on the momentum generated by recent individual successes. Defensive end Alexander McPherson recorded his first solo sack against Minnesota and continues to strengthen the pass rush. By sending eleven defenders toward the line of scrimmage, the Nittany Lions plan to suffocate Antwan Raymond, potentially resulting in significant physical tolls on the Rutgers runner. The goal is to keep the Scarlet Knights entirely out of scoring position throughout the forty-eight minutes.

Backup Quarterback Sees Field Time

Backup quarterback Alex Manske is expected to enter the game earlier than he did against Minnesota, where he only played in the final drive. If Penn State achieves a substantial lead, possibly scoring thirty-five points in the first half, Manske could see extended action in the second half. Projections suggest Manske will throw his second touchdown pass of the season before handing control over to senior Connor Barry for the closing moments of the Senior Day festivities.