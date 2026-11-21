Penn State plays its final home game in the current Beaver Stadium configuration against Rutgers. This Saturday marks the last time fans watch from the west bleachers before demolition begins.

Saturday marks the final regular season game for Penn State football in the current iteration of Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions close their 2026 home schedule with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. This contest serves as the last opportunity for spectators to occupy the west side bleacher seats before the permanent structural changes begin.

Beaver Stadium West Side Demolition Timeline

Penn State University will begin the demolition of the west bleachers immediately following the conclusion of the game against Rutgers. The athletic department plans to debut the entire renovated project for the 2027 season. This timeline confirms that Saturday is the definitive end of an era for the historic lower-bowl configuration that has hosted fans for decades. The west side demolition is a critical first step in modernizing the infrastructure to accommodate future growth and enhanced fan experiences. All remaining matches in the 2026 season will feature fans in the updated seating areas. This strategic timeline allows the university to complete major construction work while the team is away. Fans should prepare to say farewell to the specific atmosphere of the west side. The removal of these sections will permanently alter the visual and acoustic landscape of the stadium. This development ensures that the 2027 season opens with state-of-the-art amenities. The decision reflects a long-term commitment to maintaining Beaver Stadium as a premier college football venue. Every game remaining in the current calendar holds added sentimental value. The west side has been a focal point of game day energy for years. Its removal signals a transition to a new chapter in Nittany Lions football history.

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Jack Ham Returns to Broadcast Booth

Longtime Penn State football analyst and Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham has returned to the broadcast booth after a brief medical absence. Ham experienced a medical emergency two weeks ago prior to the Nittany Lions game against Washington in Seattle. He returned home last Saturday when the team hosted Minnesota, allowing him to resume his duties. The broadcast team for this week includes Noah Reed and Petros Papadakis. Ham will work alongside them to provide expert analysis and color commentary. This return is significant for fans who rely on his historical insights and strategic breakdowns. His recovery represents a positive update for the Penn State athletic community. The broadcast coverage will air on FS1, continuing a recent trend for the team. Penn State has played on the network for three straight games. This upcoming match will be the fourth consecutive appearance on FS1. Five of the Nittany Lions twelve regular season games will air on this channel. Streamers can also access the game via FOX One. This extensive media coverage highlights the growing national profile of the program. Ham presence ensures that viewers receive top-tier analytical depth. His expertise remains a cornerstone of the team broadcasting package. The return boosts morale within the media relations department.

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Player Availability and Injury Updates

Running back Carson Hansen is the primary name on Penn State availability report for this contest. He has been listed as questionable throughout the entire week of practice. Head coach Matt Campbell has not expressed optimism regarding Hansen playing in this game. Campbell stated that Hansen was really super limited through the first two practices of the week. This lack of full participation is not a strong indicator that he will suit up. Hansen is Penn State leading rusher with back to back 100 yard games. Despite the injury status, he is scheduled to participate in the pre game Senior Day ceremony. Other notable absences include receiver Koby Howard and defensive end Caleb Bacon. Howard is out for the eighth straight game. Bacon will miss his second straight contest. These absences significantly impact the depth chart for both sides of the ball. The coaching staff must adjust game plans to accommodate these missing players. Senior Day adds emotional weight to the roster decisions. Veterans like Tony Rojas, Andrew Rappleyea, Anthony Donkoh, and Zion Tracy are celebrating their final home appearance. All four will participate in the ceremony despite having eligibility remaining. This distinction highlights their enduring contribution to the team. The injury list underscores the physical toll of the season. Recovery plans for Hansen will likely continue into the offseason.

Rutgers Quarterback Crisis and Key Matchups

Rutgers faces a severe quarterback situation with three players listed on the availability report. AJ Surace is listed as questionable but is expected to start. Coach Greg Schiano noted that Surace played in a reserve role with three broken ribs against Nebraska. Starter Sean Ashenfelder got injured, forcing the change. Former starter Dylan Lonergan is doubtful, leaving Rutgers to tap deep into its quarterback room. This instability poses a major challenge for the Scarlet Knights offense. On the Penn State side, tight end Benjamin Brahmer is a focal point. The redshirt freshman made his Big Ten debut last week against Minnesota. He threw a touchdown pass in that contest, showing versatility. Brahmer should deliver another declarative performance against an overmatched defense. He caught two touchdown passes last week and was close to a third. Receiver Brett Eskildsen is due for a big play after a quiet stretch. Against Rutgers, running back Antwan Raymond is the primary offensive weapon. He totaled 251 all purpose yards and two touchdowns against Penn State last year. However, Rutgers best player receiver KJ Duff is out for the season. Raymond must carry the offensive load. Nebraska shut down Raymond last week with only 21 yards on 13 carries. Penn State will key on limiting Raymond further. The defense must contain his playmaking ability to secure a win.