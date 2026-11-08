Penn State vs. Pitt Preview: Rhoades Seeks Redemption at Historic Palestra

Penn State basketball faces Pitt at the Palestra. Coach Mike Rhoades addresses defensive lapses from the Chattanooga loss as the teams renew their historic rivalry.

Penn State basketball prepares to face Pitt sburgh at the Palestra in Philadelphia for the 150th meeting between the two rivals. The neutral-site game takes place on Sunday evening with a scheduled tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will broadcast the contest featuring analysts Mike Corey and Tim Welsh.

Palestra Hosts Historic Rivalry Renewal

The matchup serves as a centerpiece for the Palestra's 100th anniversary celebration in Philadelphia. Penn State enters the contest with a perfect 2-0 record following a 97-57 victory over Canisius and a 97-93 win against Chattanooga. Pittsburgh also starts the season 2-0 after a narrow 80-61 victory over Buffalo. The teams first competed in 1906 and Penn State holds a historical 76-73 advantage in the all-time series.

Also read Penn State's Passing Game Faces Stressful Spot Against Washington

Addressing Defensive Lapses from Chattanooga

Coach Mike Rhoades acknowledged significant defensive concerns after Penn State surrendered 42 points in the paint against Chattanooga despite a size advantage. Forward Josh Reed scored 25 points with five rebounds and five steals to stabilize the offense. Guard Thomas Allard stated the team understands the errors from the loss and plans focused preparation for Sunday. Rhoades emphasized the need to guard the ball at a higher level against Pittsburgh adjustments.

Pittsburgh Relies on Chase Foster Breakout

Pittsburgh power forward Chase Foster averages 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season. The freshman leads the Panthers in scoring and rebounding during their two-game win streak. Penn State must assign Josh Reed and Roko Prkačin to contain Foster effectively. Prkačin previously scored 28 points on 12-of-14 shooting against Canisius. Center Ivan Jurić earned double-doubles in both games and aims to avoid the foul trouble that limited his impact against Pitt last year.

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Betting Odds and Series Historical Context

KenPom projects a 78-75 victory for Pittsburgh with a 63rd national ranking. Penn State sits at 93rd with a 37 percent chance to win the upcoming contest. The last meeting in Hershey resulted in an 80-46 loss for Penn State. That result marked the first conference game between the schools since 2017. Rhoades insisted on keeping the matchup on the schedule due to regional tradition.

Momentum Shifts and Tactical Adjustments

Pittsburgh overcame a halftime deficit against Buffalo by outscoring the opponent 48-16 in the second half. Penn State lost ground against Chattanooga after holding a 54-31 lead at halftime. Chattanooga head coach Dan Earl forced adjustments that reduced Penn State's lead to three points. Rhoades must counter Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel III's strategies to secure a positive result. The coaching battle will determine which team maintains better defensive discipline throughout the game.