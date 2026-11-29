Penn State overcame a 20-point halftime deficit to defeat Maryland 27-26 on Saturday, thanks to a game-winning field goal by Ryan Barker with two seconds remaining. Despite five key starters being sidelined, the Nittany Lions rallied in the second half to secure a 7-5 record, while Maryland fell to 4-8.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Crisis averted. Penn State defeated Maryland 27-26 at SECU Stadium on Saturday, with kicker Ryan Barker hitting a game-winning field goal with two seconds left as the Nittany Lions came back from a 20-point halftime deficit to close out its regular season with a win.

Quarterback Malik Washington’s stellar first half wasn’t enough for Maryland to win, while Penn State managed to prevail despite five key starters being sidelined with injuries. Penn State remains inconsistent The Nittany Lions have been one of the worst third-quarter teams in college football this year. So naturally, after playing a horrendous first half, Penn State won the third frame 14-0 to get itself back in the game.

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Matt Campbell’s first team at Penn State has been incredibly inconsistent, making it hard to predict which version will show up each Saturday. Against Maryland, the Nittany Lions who played a horrible first half on both sides of the ball against Northwestern were the ones to come out of the tunnel. Penn State played one of its worst halves of the season, which included two turnovers in the waning moments of the first half.