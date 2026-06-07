Penn State student shot and killed in South Philadelphia; video under review

Billy Schmidt, 22, was shot and killed in South Philly after he was robbed of his phone not far from his home on early Saturday morning.

An incoming senior at Penn State was shot and killed after he was robbed of his phone early Saturday morning. NBC10’s Matt DeLucia has the story.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near 20th and Durfor streets. Police said the victim, identified by family as Billy Schmidt, was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center about 17 minutes after the incident but did not survive. Video from a neighbor's porch camera shows two young men speaking with Schmidt, who is off camera. Seconds later, Schmidt appears to follow them into the street near 20th and Durfor streets.

Moments later, a gunshot can be heard. NBC10 muted the audio out of respect for Schmidt's family.

"Over a phone. It's abhorrent. It's just unbelievable that someone would kill someone over a phone," neighbor Ezra Roulinavage said. According to his family, Schmidt was preparing to enter his senior year at Penn State, where he was studying communications.

Neighbors said they hope the person responsible is quickly identified and arrested.

"They seem young to me. If anyone has any information or recognizes anything about the kids, I would love for them to come forward and give his parents some justice," another neighbor said. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS or anonymously This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia.

AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.





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