Penn State Student Fatally Shot After Confronting Phone Thieves

A 22-year-old Penn State student was fatally shot near his family's home in South Philadelphia after he confronted men who allegedly stole his phone. The university has launched an investigation and the police are searching for the suspects.

A 22-year-old Penn State student was fatally shot near his family's home in South Philadelphia after he confronted men who allegedly stole his phone. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, when the student, William Schmidt, was returning home from a local bar after watching the NBA Finals with friends.

According to a neighbor, Schmidt was shown on surveillance footage walking toward another man and saying, 'Give me back my phone!

' Another man then walked ahead of Schmidt and shot him in the chest. The Philadelphia Police Department has launched a search for the suspects but no arrests have been made as of the time of publication. The university has issued a statement expressing its condolences to Schmidt's family and friends. Schmidt was a fourth-semester student studying digital journalism and media at Penn State World Campus.

His father, Bill, has spoken out about the incident, stating that his son was a 'really good person who cared about everybody and never hurt or bothered a soul.

' Bill added that he wants to find the two people responsible and make them pay for their actions. The police have asked that anyone with information regarding the incident contact them at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or anonymously online. In a separate incident, a Sam Houston State University football player, William Davis, died from gunshot wounds to the chest on May 20.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia is still determining his manner of death, which has not yet been released





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