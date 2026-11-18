“Am I missing something? Why is the Penn State Jewish studies department promoting this? Clearly, either I am misunderstanding the content or Penn State Jewish administrators have lost their minds,…

Pennsylvania State University was skewered online for hosting a Jewish studies lecture brazenly titled, “Do we need to decolonize Holocaust museums? ” — which had alumni and strangers alike questioning if the organizers had “lost their minds.

” The university’s Jewish Studies Program hosted the talk featuring Concordia University professor and former United States Holocaust Memorial Museum fellow Erica Lehrer on Tuesday evening to explore “the potential value of decolonial museum theories and practices for Holocaust museums to renew and expand their social justice mandates.

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” Erica Lehrer of Concordia University was set to deliver a lecture on decolonizing Holocaust museums at Pennsylvania State University Tuesday night.declared that “Museums of mass violence – Holocaust museums, paradigmatic among them – have been largely exempt from decolonial critiques,” noting that, “as products of 20th and 21st-century social justice mandates and often created at the behest of survivor communities, they seem at first glance not to be obvious targets for such scrutiny. ”AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar “Yet, Holocaust museums are not free from entanglements with state power nor from inherited traditions and infrastructures of museum practice with their attendant biases, exclusions, and silences,” the flyer stated.

The shocking choice of words quickly sparked mass outrage online from both former students and those outside the Penn State community, who labeled the event “absolutely disgusting,” “vile,” “abhorrent,” and “profoundly disturbing. ”The lecture was presented by Concordia University professor Erica Lehrer, a former United States Holocaust Memorial Museum fellow.

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“The very suggestion that Holocaust museums need to be ‘decolonized’ is deeply offensive,” one user wrote below Penn State Jewish Studies’. “These institutions exist to preserve the history of the systematic murder of six million Jews, honor survivors, educate future generations, and ensure that the horrors of the Holocaust are never forgotten or distorted. “The Holocaust is not a political narrative to be deconstructed to satisfy today’s academic social justice trends,” they added.

“At a time when antisemitism is surging around the world, why are we entertaining the idea that the institutions dedicated to preserving Jewish history and the memory of the Holocaust need to be fundamentally reframed? This is not progress. It is profoundly disturbing. ”Penn State Jewish Studies/Instagram“As the daughter of Holocaust survivors, how does a prestigious university let this happen?

” she wrote.

“The Holocaust should never be minimized or de-legitimized. ” Several people accused event organizers of twisting the mass slaughter of Jews and its history to try to push a political agenda.

“Watching a Jewish Studies department promote a lecture on ‘decolonizing Holocaust museums’ is beyond comprehension,” a commenter wrote. “Stop hijacking the memory of six million murdered Jews to push divisive political theories. Total failure of leadership by @pennstatejsp. ”Many simply could not understand why the university’s Jewish studies department would host a talk that questioned whether Holocaust museums should be decolonized.

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Penn State Jewish Studies/Instagram “Am I missing something? Why is the Penn State Jewish studies department promoting this? Clearly, either I am misunderstanding the content or Penn State Jewish administrators have lost their minds,” a woman commented below the post. An alum of the Jewish studies program and “practicing antisemitism scholar” was similarly dumbfounded.

“From what, exactly, does the Holocaust museum need to be decolonized? This event description suggests that Jews have somehow hijacked Holocaust memorialization,” he wrote. A daughter of Holocaust survivors said she was “really very saddened to see this” talk be advertised.

“Decolonial museum theory is abt rectifying a system that relied on theft of cultural heritage & working to tell the stories of people historically silenced,” he wrote. “NONE of this applies to Holocaust museums, where the PURPOSE is to return a voice to those forever silenced by the Nazis. ”“These lunatics are now coming after Holocaust Museums,” the group posted alongside the event flyer.

The Post reached out to Erica Lehrer, Penn State University and its Jewish Studies Program for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication. Erica Lehrer of Concordia University was set to deliver a lecture on decolonizing Holocaust museums at Pennsylvania State University Tuesday night. The talk was held as part of Penn State's Jewish Studies Program lecture series. The lecture was presented by Concordia University professor Erica Lehrer, a former United States Holocaust Memorial Museum fellow.

A comment below Penn State's Jewish Studies Program Instagram post on the event. People on social media questioned why Penn State's Jewish Studies Program was promoting the talk. A daughter of Holocaust survivors said she was"really very saddened to see this" talk be advertised.