Penn State senior shot and killed in South Philadelphia

A man was fatally shot in the chest on a South Philadelphia street early Saturday morning.

PHILADELPHIA -- A 22-year-old Penn State senior was shot and killed early Saturday morning just yards from his family's South Philadelphia home, and police are continuing to search for the suspects.

Billy Schmidt was walking home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he was shot on the 1900 block of Durfor Street. His father said Schmidt had been returning from a local bar where he was watching the NBA Finals with friends.

"He was a really good person who cared about everybody and never hurt or bothered a soul, never bothered anyone and for him to get shot like that is a travesty," said Bill Schmidt, the victim's father. Surveillance video captured by nearby cameras appears to show the moments leading up to the shooting. In one video, a man can be seen throwing a cell phone. Seconds later, another man runs around a corner with Schmidt chasing him.

The gunman then turns around and shoots Schmidt in the chest.

"I'm shocked when they stole his phone that he chased them. The kid he is very lowkey supposedly when he got to the corner another came out and he shot him," he said. Neighbors began creating a memorial at the location where Schmidt was shot, directly across the street from where he lived.

"The neighbors we come together it's really important it's sad we have to come together over a death," said South Philadelphia resident Michael Smith. Neighbors have also assisted investigators by providing surveillance footage. One video shows two men walking, with one turning around and appearing to speak with Schmidt. Schmidt then follows the man.

Another video shows one person ducking behind parked cars while the other runs away. Police have not announced any arrests. While the incident appears to be an attempted robbery, investigators have not released a motive.





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