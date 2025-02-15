Penn State's Late-Game Collapse Costs Them Against Washington

The Penn State Nittany Lions suffered a heartbreaking 75-73 loss at home to Washington, extending their losing streak to seven games. Despite a strong performance from Ace Baldwin Jr. and an early lead, Penn State's inability to close out the game proved costly.

Penn State 's Ace Baldwin Jr. put together a strong performance for most of the game, playing for 39 minutes and 30 seconds. However, the final 30 seconds proved to be a nightmare as the Nittany Lions suffered a heartbreaking 75-73 defeat at home to Washington . Baldwin missed two crucial shots, including a frantic 3-point attempt as the buzzer sounded, sealing Penn State 's fate. This loss solidified their position at the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

Penn State has now endured a seven-game losing streak, their longest since the 2018-19 season, dropping their Big Ten record to 3-12. Adding to the disappointment, the Nittany Lions lost to Washington, a team that came into the Bryce Jordan Center with a dismal 1-5 record on the road in the Big Ten and an overall conference mark of 3-10. What makes this defeat even more painful is that Penn State led by as many as 13 points in the first half before surrendering a familiar opponent rally, resulting in another agonizing finish. This pattern has become all too common for the Nittany Lions, as they have been within four points in the last two minutes of eight of their 13 losses this season.Penn State, now 13-13 overall, has lost 11 of their last 12 games and have effectively clinched a losing season in the conference. With five regular-season games remaining, including two road trips to Minnesota and Indiana, the Nittany Lions face an uphill battle to salvage their season. They remain winless on the road in the Big Ten. Baldwin led Penn State with 20 points, knocking down four of eight 3-pointers, adding eight assists, and securing four steals in one of his best performances of the season. His steal with 1:21 left set up a 3-point play by Freddie Dilione V, cutting Washington's lead to 72-71. However, on that final possession, for which Penn State coach Mike Rhoades opted not to call a timeout, Baldwin launched a desperate 3-pointer that fell well short. After a Washington missed free throw, Penn State initially tried to work the ball inside to Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who was tightly guarded. He then passed the ball back to Baldwin, but his step-back jumper also missed.Penn State's struggles on offense were evident as they took a 13-point lead in the first half, fueled by Baldwin and Zach Hicks, who each scored 10 points. The Nittany Lions shot an impressive 50 percent from 3-point range in the first half but went cold in the final seven minutes, missing 11 of their last 12 shots of the half. At one point in the second half, Penn State missed six consecutive 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Washington made a season-high 11 3-pointers and shot an exceptional 47.8 percent from beyond the arc. The Huskies entered the game averaging 33.5 percent from 3-point range. Mason Mekhi, who averages 8.3 points per game, led Washington with 20 points and shot an efficient 6-for-11 from 3-point range





