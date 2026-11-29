Penn State overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat Maryland, marking its largest comeback since 2016 and its 16th straight win in College Park, before a post-game fight emptied both benches and involved coaches and staff.

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell argues a call during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Penn State -Maryland game ended with a brawl Saturday that spilled across the field, punctuating one of the more dramatic games in the series' history.

The Nittany Lions rallied from a 20-point deficit toThe comeback was Penn State's largest since its win over Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game and its 16th straight victory over Maryland in College Park. But after Penn State stopped Maryland's last offensive play of the game, players from teams got into multiple fights, emptying both benches and sending the coaches into the middle of the scene.

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"I don’t know what happened at the end of the game," Penn State coach Matt Campbell said. "I think both coaches and both staffs, that’s an emotional game, and we were trying to get everybody off the field safely. " Penn State players were unsure how the fight started as well but also acknowledged the emotions of the game. The Terps took a 23-3 halftime lead, which the Nittany Lions erased by outscoring Maryland 24-3 in the second half.