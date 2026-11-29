Ryan Barker kicked a 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining, and Penn State rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit to beat Maryland 27-26 on Saturday night.

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht looks to throw a pass against Marshall during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in State College, Pa.

) — Ryan Barker kicked a 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining, and Penn State rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit to beat Maryland 27-26 on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions won for the 15th straight time in College Park and now lead the series 45-3-1 against the Terrapins. Maryland hasn’t won at home against Penn State since 1961.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Down 23-3 early in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions went for it on fourth down from the Maryland 10. That was a chance for the Terps to snuff out a Penn State comeback before it even started, but Rocco Becht found Chase Sowell in the back left corner of the end zone for a touchdown.