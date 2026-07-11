Penn State football analyst Jack Ham hospitalized after medical emergency before game

Jack Ham, the NFL Hall of Fame linebacker and Penn State football radio analyst, was taken to the University of Washington Medical Center after a medical emergency before Saturday's game. He is being treated and no further information is available.

Penn State football radio analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Jack Ham was hospitalized Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency before the Nittany Lions game against the University of Washington.

Ham was with the team at Husky Stadium when the medical event occurred, and he was transported to the University of Washington Medical Center, where he is being treated. Penn State Athletics said in a statement that they do not have further information at this time. The game was played as scheduled, but Ham was unable to call it as usual.

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Jack Ham Broadcasting Career Background

Ham, a former All-American linebacker at Penn State, has served as an analyst for the Penn State Sports Network since 2000. He also works in a similar analyst capacity for Westwood One. He teamed with Steve Jones on the radio broadcast after a decorated college and NFL playing career. Penn State did not have further information regarding his condition immediately before the game.

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Support poured in for Ham, including from Washington's athletics department. Ham is in his 27th season as the Penn State football radio analyst. He was the first Penn State player inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1988) and the College Football Hall of Fame (1990). Ham, from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, received the last scholarship to Penn State's 1966 recruiting class and became a consensus All-American in 1970, when he made 91 tackles and four interceptions.

He played on two undefeated teams at Penn State in 1968 and '69, both of which finished second in the final AP Poll. He helped define Penn State's standing as Linebacker U. Former Penn State coach Joe Paterno said of Ham, according to his bio: Jack Ham's career is a monument to the work ethic. He was not a highly recruited athlete, but his exceptional intelligence and capacity for hard work made him an extraordinary football player.

Jack Ham NFL Hall of Fame Career

I don't think any of us knew then what an enormous talent we were getting. Jack Ham will always be the consummate Penn Stater. Ham was the 34th player selected in the 1971 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for 12 seasons. He was a key part of the famed Steel Curtain defense and won four Super Bowl titles.

Ham made 32 career interceptions and 25 sacks in Pittsburgh. He was a six-time first-team All-Pro with the Steelers and made eight Pro Bowls. He also was part of the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He retired after the 1982 season.

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After his NFL career, Ham became a sales representative for a Pennsylvania coal company before joining the Penn State Sports Network. His broadcasting career has spanned more than two decades, covering three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance. Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades.