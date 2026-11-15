Penn State Nittany Lions Dominate Minnesota Golden Gophers With First-Half Surge

Penn State defeated Minnesota 28-0 in the first half to secure bowl eligibility. Running back Carson Hansen led the ground game before halftime injury.

Head coach Matt Campbell snapped a team slump on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their most complete performance of the season. The victory secured the program's third straight win. This result officially made the Nittany Lions bowl eligible. The team dominated the first half with a commanding 28-0 lead. This margin stands as the largest first-half lead of the current campaign.

First Half Dominance and Scoring Breakdown

The Nittany Lions scored touchdowns on eleven of their sixteen first-half drives since the bye week. This offensive surge combined for seventy-seven points and seven hundred eighty-nine total yards. The average yardage per first half reached two hundred sixty-three yards across these three matchups. Penn State also scored on its opening possession in five straight games. These opening drives resulted in four touchdowns and one field goal. The field goal followed a sixteen-play, sixty-nine-yard drive against Michigan. That specific drive consumed five minutes and fifty-eight seconds of game clock. Michigan entered the contest with the thirteenth-ranked scoring defense in the Big Ten.

Also read Instant Reaction From Penn State's Uneven Win Over Minnesota

Carson Hansen Running Game Record

Running back Carson Hansen recorded a season-high one hundred twenty-six rushing yards. He achieved this total on twelve carries, all occurring in the first half. Hansen extended his touchdown streak to six consecutive games with his performance against Minnesota. He rushed for one hundred twenty-five yards on twelve carries in the first half. The senior back was injured in the final minute of the half and did not return. Campbell praised Hansen as the most explosive back over the past three games. Hansen combined for three carries of twenty or more yards against Purdue and Washington. He added three more rushes of at least twenty yards against Minnesota. Two of those runs against the Golden Gophers measured at least thirty yards. This success contrasts sharply with the previous four Big Ten games. Penn State backs had zero runs of at least ten yards in those earlier contests.

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Coaches Respond to Team Focus Issues

Players had discussed skipping the Minnesota game during a Friday dinner. Campbell addressed this lack of focus with a direct message. He told the team to worry about themselves instead of gossiping. Quarterback Rocco Becht noted that everything is finally clicking for the squad. He stated the team can now be more detailed in first-half plays. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck called the first half completely unacceptable. Fleck insisted that travel issues did not affect his team's performance. The Golden Gophers were outgained two hundred fourteen yards to sixty in the opening period. Minnesota also held a slight edge in time of possession. The Golden Gophers had the ball for thirty more seconds than Penn State.

Second Half Adjustments and Future Outlook

Penn State struggled in second halves through the Washington game. The Nittany Lions were outscored eighty-four to forty0 in six second halves. They also lost forty-two to nine in third quarters during that stretch. Campbell aimed to change this narrative on Saturday. The team executed a ten-play, seventy-five-yard touchdown drive to open the second half. This average of seven point five yards per play improved upon the previous conference average of point zero five yards. Campbell refused to open another third quarter with a scoreless drive. He elected to go for it on fourth-and-one on his own thirty-five yard line. This decision highlighted the head coach's determination to maintain offensive momentum. The win over Minnesota solidifies Penn State's position in the conference standings.