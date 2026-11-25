Penn State men's baskEtball travels to the Bahamas to face No. 24 Memphis in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, seeking to improve its record and even the all-time series against the Tigers.

Battle 4 Atlantis Preview

Penn State men's basketball is preparing to travel to Paradise Island in the Bahamas for the opening round of the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Nittany Lions will face their first nationally ranked opponent of the 2026-27 season against No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the Memphis Tigers. This matchup marks the sixth meeting between the two programs in program history, with Penn State holding a 2-3 record in the all-time series. The Nittany Lions enter the tournament with a strong 5-1 overall record, having won five of their first six games following an initial setback against Pittsburgh. Their early-season performance has been characterized by dominant defensive play and efficient scoring, averaging 84.8 points per game while limiting opponents to just 69.2 points, resulting in a positive scoring margin of plus 15.7 points.

The battle for dominance on the boards has been a critical factor in Penn State's success thus far. The team is averaging 40.0 rebounds per contest and holds a plus 9.3 rebounding margin, showcasing their physical presence in the paint. Leading this charge is sophomore forward Ivan Jurić, who has recorded six consecutive double-doubles to open the campaign. Jurić is averaging a team-leading 16.7 points and 13.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.4 percent from the field. His performance against IU Indy in the previous game was particularly notable, as he posted a game-high 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, contributing to an 81-74 victory where Penn State overcame an 11-point first-half deficit. The team utilized a pivotal 16-0 second-half scoring run to secure the win, demonstrating resilience and depth in thier lineup.

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Key Player Performances and Crew Stats

Supporting Jurić in the frontcourt are experienced veterans Roko Prkačin and Josh Reed, both of whom provide crucial offensive efficiency. Prkačin, a fifth-year forward, is averaging 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting a remarkable 80.5 percent from the field, a mark that ranks third in the nation. His ability to convert at a high raTe has been instrumental in maintaining Penn State's offensive rhythm. Meanwhile, Josh Reed continues to be a reliable scoring option, averaging 14.0 points per contest and recently surpassing 700 career points, entering the tournament with 722. Reed's precision from the free-throw line is exceptional, as he is shooting 93.9 percent for the season. In the backcourt, graduate guard Dasonte Bowen has been vital in directing the offense, averaging 10.7 points and 4.0 assists with a strong assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.8. Additionally,graduate guard Thomas Allard has provided significant sparks from beyond the arc, leading the team with 13 made three-pointers through six games.

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Memphis Tigers Profile

The opposing team,the Memphis Tigers, enters the contest with a 4-1 record, highlighted by a convincing 98-78 victory over Louisville earlier in November. Memphis has been an offensive force, averaging 87.0 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range. The Tigers have found success from the free-throw line as well, averaging 23.3 made free throws per game,which underscores their ability to draw contact and capitalize on fouls. Jayden Reid stands out as Memphis' primary offensive weapon,averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. Reid is shooting efficiently at 49.2 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three-point range. He is supported by Tylik Weeks,who is averaging 16.0 points, and Luke Almodovar, who contributes 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. Rihards Vavers also provides valuable spacing with a 50.0 percent three-point shooting record.

Series History and Tournament Context

This tournament matchup holds historical significance for both programs. The series between Penn State and Memphis dates back to 1955 and the upcoming game will be the fourth neutral-site meeting between the two schools. Penn State has historically performed well in neutral-site contests against Memphis, holding a 2-1 record in previous away-from-home meetings. The Nittany Lions are looking to even the all-period series at 3-3 and improve their neutral-site record to 3-1. For Memphis, this game represents an opportunity to continue their strong begin to the season and validate thier ranking in the national polls. the Battle 4 Atlantis serves as a major early-season benchmark, with both teams aiming to build momentum and résumé strength for the remainder of the 2026-27 college basketball season. The outcome of this clash will provide early insights into how both programs perform against high-level competition outside of their regular conference schedules.