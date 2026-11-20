Two weeks after a medical emergency that hospitalized him in Seattle, Hall of Famer Jack Ham is expected back in the Penn State broadcast booth for the Nittany Lions’ final home game Saturday vs Rutgers at 3:30 p.m.

Two weeks after he suffered a medical emergency, football legend Jack Ham is expected to return to the Penn State broadcast booth for the Nittany Lions' final home game of the 2026 season.

The Hall of Famer was hospitalized in Seattle, on November 7th, just hours before the Nittany Lions took the field against the University of Washington Huskies. While details surrounding his medical issue have not been made public, the university and head coach Matt Campbell credited first responders and the "heroic efforts" of fellow broadcaster Steve Jones with saving Ham's life. Ham is a Johnstown native who played for Bishop McCort and Penn State before joining the Steelers in 1971.

Also read 3 Things We Learned From Penn State Basketball's Nail-Biting Win Over IU Indy

Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

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