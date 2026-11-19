Penn State Jewish Studies Program removed a controversial event title referencing 'decolonizing' Holocaust museums following intense backlash and accusations of insensitivity from the community.

Penn State University has deleted a promotional post for a lecture featuring Concordia University professor Erica Lehrer after the event's title sparked immediate and intense outrage across social media platforms. The controversy centered on the advertisement's use of the term 'decolonization' in reference to Holocaust museums, which many community members and alumni described as deeply offensive and hurtful to Jewish survivors and their descendants.

The original advertisement listed the talk as an exploration of 'the potential value of decolonial museum theories and practices for Holocaust museums to renew and expand their social justice mandates.' This specific phrasing led to widespread condemnation, with critics arguing that the very suggestion that Holocaust museums need to be 'decolonized' was fundamentally inappropriate given the nature of the genocide being memorialized.

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In a statement delivered on Wednesday, Penn State University acknowledged the depth of the community's pain. The university stated it recognized 'how hurtful it was to many in our community' and emphasized that the institution 'condemns all forms of antisemitism.' Administrators further clarified that 'the presence of any speaker on campus in no way constitutes an endorsement by the University of the views being espoused,' specifically citing concerns regarding the external speaker's use of the word 'decolonization.'

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi and the university administration reinforced their commitment to making Jewish students, faculty, and staff feel safe, welcome, and supported. The official response highlighted that while the institution values academic freedom, it also holds a profound responsibility to protect the dignity of its Jewish community members. The statement served as a direct rebuttal to the perception that the university endorsed the controversial framing of the lecture.

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Tommaso M. Milani, director of Penn State's Jewish Studies Program, provided detailed context for the lecture's academic focus. He explained that the term 'decolonization' within this specific scholarly context explores ethical questions concerning artifact collections, whose voices are represented in archives, and how institutions address historical injustices related to the acquisition of objects. Milani stressed that the presentation specifically examined how museums care for objects taken from Jewish individuals and communities.

Milani further noted that the talk addressed the responsibilities institutions hold when pieces on display were never returned to survivors or their descendants upon request. He asserted that neither the lecture nor the subsequent discussion diminished the significance of the Holocaust, the experiences of survivors, or the importance of Holocaust museums and memorials. The program director aimed to clarify that the academic inquiry was rooted in museum ethics rather than historical denial or trivialization.

Erica Lehrer, the featured scholar, responded to the controversy by highlighting her personal connection to the subject matter. Lehrer stated she delivered the lecture as 'a person whose own mother's family heirlooms were donated to a Holocaust museum.' She explained that most of her inquiries relate to how Holocaust museums might learn from Indigenous innovations regarding more flexible methods for caring for objects that keep them connected to families rather than displaying them only as evidence of crimes behind glass.

As a former fellow at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Lehrer also pointed out that the lecture explored how different groups of Holocaust victims, such as the Roma people, have been represented in ways that are sometimes stereotypical and fail to express their full humanity. She argued that these are important questions that deserve thoughtful dialogue, similar to those raised by other scholars about content at various museums worldwide.

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Andrew Goretsky, the Philadelphia Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League, offered a measured perspective on the incident. He cautioned that conversations about the Holocaust require both care and precision, noting that the title's use of 'decolonize' caused real pain because the term carries very different meanings outside of academia. Goretsky emphasized that while the scholar examined how museums care for objects taken from Jewish families, the linguistic choice was problematic for the public.

Goretsky concluded by hoping this moment encourages all community members to be thoughtful about how language lands with the public, especially when dealing with topics of Holocaust memory. The Jewish Studies Program's Instagram page has since been cleared of the original advertisement, leaving the community to process the resolution of this sensitive academic debate and the subsequent administrative responses.