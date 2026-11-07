Penn State Faces Washington in First Pacific Northwest Game in Over a Century

Penn State visits Washington for a historic Saturday matchup, marking the Nittany Lions' first trip to the Pacific Northwest in 105 years. Full details on broadcast info, betting odds, and key player matchups follow.

Penn State University will host Washington University at Husky Stadium on Saturday, marking the Nittany Lions' first appearance in the Pacific Northwest in 105 years. The game serves as a pivotal moment for the program, bringing the team back to Seattle where they last defeated the host university in 1921. This historical context adds significant weight to the Saturday afternoon contest, which kicks off just after 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Broadcast Details And Viewing Options

FS1 holds the national television rights for this high-profile clash, with veteran analysts Dan Hellie and Robert Smith providing commentary for the broadcast. This marks Penn State's second appearance on the FS1 network this season, following their season opener against Marshall University. Fans can also stream the game live via FOX One, the dedicated subscription streaming service operated by FOX.

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For listeners relying on radio coverage, the Penn State Sports Network offers a comprehensive audio experience. Steve Jones and Jack Ham provide the play-by-play and analysis, with the signal simulcast on Sirius XM channels 175, 263, and 973. The broadcast is also accessible online through the official Penn State athletics platform, ensuring broad accessibility for supporters across different regions.

Betting Odds And Historical Context

Washington enters the contest as a -135 favorite on the money line, while Penn State is listed at +114 odds by oddsmakers. DraftKings has set the over/under for total points at 44.5, indicating expectations for a moderate-scoring affair. These numbers reflect the slight advantage granted to the host team, despite the Nittany Lions' strong recent performances and national visibility.

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The historical rivalry between these two programs is brief but colorful, consisting of only four meetings. Their first encounter occurred in 1921, when Penn State traveled to Seattle by train on Thanksgiving Day. The Nittany Lions won that inaugural meeting 21-7, completing their second consecutive unbeaten season. Subsequent matchups included bowl games, such as the 1983 Aloha Bowl, where D.J. Dozier rushed for the winning touchdown in a 13-10 victory.

Key Player Matchups To Watch

Running back Cam Wallace has emerged as a critical figure for Penn State, transitioning from a fourth-string reserve to the team's primary ball carrier. After carrying the ball only twice in previous games, Wallace is expected to handle the majority of the rushing attempts. A workload of approximately 20 carries could solidify his status as the team's biggest November story, provided the offensive line can maintain consistency.

Receiver Brett Eskildsen presents a major question mark due to availability concerns, joining Koby Howard and Zay Robinson on the injury report. Chase Sowell, listed as probable, remains a valuable asset in the passing game. On the defensive side, ends Yvan Kemajou and Caleb Bacon must pressure the quarterback, as Penn State ranks tied for last in Big Ten sacks with five, while Washington allows the most sacks in the conference with 23.

Washington Offensive Threats And Quarterback Rotation

Washington wide receiver Chris Lawson has been the bright spot for a struggling offense, particularly after his performance against Nebraska. Lawson caught 12 passes for 155 yards and the team's only offensive touchdown in that game, highlighting his potential matchup against Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins. His ability to generate yards after the catch will test the secondary's coverage skills.

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Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is expected to start for Washington, replacing Elijah Brown after sustaining a fractured rib last month. Williams previously started 21 consecutive games, making his return crucial for stabilizing the Huskies' offense. He previously made his college debut against Penn State, highlighting a personal narrative within the broader conference rivalry. The Nittany Lions must prepare for a quarterback who has demonstrated significant resilience and previous success in high-pressure situations.