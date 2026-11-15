Penn State Defeats Minnesota 28-0, Bolsters Bowl Hopes

Matt Campbell's Penn State Nittany Lions routed Minnesota 28-0, improving to 6-1. Carson Hansen shined on the ground as the team prepares for crucial upcoming games against Rutgers and Maryland to secure a postseason berth.

Penn State Nittany Lions secured a dominant 28-0 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, marking their sixth win of the season under head coach Matt Campbell. The Nittany Lions controlled the first half, establishing a 28-0 lead before halftime to effectively end the contest and strengthen their position in the Big Ten conference standings.

Coach Campbell Navigates Team Resilience

Head coach Matt Campbell reflected on the team's journey, noting that postseason football was uncertain earlier in the season when he began Big Ten play with an 0-4 record. Campbell emphasized that his belief in the squad never wavered, despite the challenges the coaching staff and players had to navigate. The victory ensures the team will participate in a bowl game, providing an additional month of practice that could lay the foundation for success in the 2026 season.

Also read Instant Reaction From Penn State's Uneven Win Over Minnesota

Offensive Strategy Drives Efficient Scoring

The Penn State offense showcased a significant turnaround in its rushing attack, averaging 2.5 yards per carry through the first four conference games compared to a 5.6 yards per carry average in this matchup. Running back Carson Hansen led the ground game with 12 carries for 126 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Backup running back Cam Wallace also contributed effectively, helping the team rush for 229 total yards.

Quarterback Rocco Becht capitalized on the strong running game, completing just 15 passes for three touchdowns. Tight end Ben Brahmer scored two touchdowns and credited the offensive line for opening up running lanes, which in turn created opportunities for the receiving corps. The unit's performance was particularly impressive given that Penn State had not exceeded 3.3 yards per carry in Big Ten play prior to this surge, and they are now averaging five yards per carry over their last three games.

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Defensive Front Disrupts Minnesota Offense

Penn State's defensive line formed a formidable barrier against the Golden Gophers, recording eight tackles for loss and holding Minnesota to just 41 rushing yards on 27 attempts. The defense limited Minnesota to only 60 total yards in the first half, stifling the opposing offense before they could gain any momentum. Campbell praised the defensive line's performance, specifically highlighting the disruptive presence of players who generated consistent pressure and key sacks.

Defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi registered a sack, adding to the statistical dominance of the defensive front. Linebackers Kooper Ebel and Cam Smith were also instrumental in tackling Minnesota running back TJ Thomas during the second quarter. The collective effort on defense ensured that the Nittany Lions maintained control of the game's tempo and prevented any comeback attempts from the Golden Gophers.

Injury Updates Impact Future Availability

Despite the win, Penn State faces uncertainty regarding player availability as injuries stack up. Running back Carson Hansen exited the game right before halftime due to an injury and returned to the sideline but did not play in the second half. Campbell stated that he does not view the injury as significant, though more clarity on Hansen's availability for the next game will likely emerge earlier in the week.

Other key players are also dealing with absence, including star receiver Koby Howard, who missed his seventh straight game. Cornerback Jahmir Joseph and defensive end Caleb Bacon were both unavailable for Saturday's contest after appearing on the midweek availability report. Quarterback Rocco Becht appeared to sustain an injury near the end of the game but later confirmed he was fine, offering some relief to the coaching staff as they prepare for the next phase of the season.

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Path Forward Targets Regular Season Finish

The Nittany Lions now look ahead to the final stretch of the regular season with a realistic possibility of winning out. Penn State is scheduled to host Rutgers at home the following week before traveling to face Maryland on the road. If the team can finish the regular season with an 8-4 record, it would be considered a success for the first year of the Campbell era, setting a positive trajectory for the program's future endeavors.