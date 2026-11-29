Penn State overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat Maryland thanks to Rocco Becht's second half performance and Ryan Barker's game-winning field goal.

Penn State defeated Maryland in a dramatic comeback victory at SECU Stadium that ended the Terrapins' 15-game road winning streak against the Nittany Lions. The win occurred on a Saturday where Penn State overcame a significant deficit to preserve their season momentum. The victory required a second-half surge from quarterback Rocco Becht and a stifling defensive effort that halted Maryland's early dominance.

Rocco Becht Drives Penn State From Deficit

Rocco Becht delivered a superior second-half performance to reverse Penn State's fortunes against Maryland. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 83 total yards including another score. Becht rushed 15 times converting several first downs on deft draws after Penn State lost depth at running back.

Also read Penn State Erases 20-Point Deficit to Beat Maryland 27-26 in Regular Season Finale

The quarterback executed four score drives in the second half following consecutive turnovers that ended the first half. Zay Robinson provided a breakout receiving performance with five catches for 98 yards to stretch the field. Chase Sowell also contributed with a bold fourth-and-ten touchdown catch after an earlier overturn.

Defensive Adjustments Halt Maryland Offense

Penn State defense shifted strategies in the second half to contain Maryland quarterback Malik Washington and running back DeJuan Williams. The Terapins accumulated 282 first-half yards but were limited to just 30 yards of offense in the third quarter alone.

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Linebacker Kooper Ebel recorded 13 tackles and pursued the ball on every play to disrupt Maryland's rhythm. Cornerback Daryus Dixson made critical pass breakups that prevented further Maryland scoring drives. Jeremiah Cooper and Cam Smith combined to stop DeJuan Williams on a crucial third-and-short situation in the red zone during the fourth quarter.

Ryan Barker Kicks Game-Winning Field Goal

Ryan Barker secured the victory with a calm 31-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the game. The kick gave Penn State the lead in a contest where Barker had not attempted a field goal in his previous three games. He completed 2-for-2 attempts against Maryland including this decisive kick that extended his career impact.

Barker remained focused in the sideline environment despite pressure from the late game situation. He exhaled after Ben Brahmer made a critical first-down catch that set up the final scoring opportunity. This marked the second game-winning kick of Barker's collegiate career at Penn State.

Matt Campbell Motivates Team in Halftime Speech

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell issued a motivational speech to his team during the halftime break. He told the squad they could either quit or fight back no matter the circumstances according to Chase Sowell. The address helped the team reverse their momentum after Maryland held a 23-3 lead at the break.

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The coaching staff maintained composure despite injuries and roster limitations heading into the contest. Maryland scored on their first four possessions including a two-minute touchdown drive to open the game. The turnaround demonstrated resilience from a team that faced significant physical challenges throughout the week.

Penn State Breaks Long-Standing Road Losing Streak

The victory ended a 15-game losing streak for Penn State on the road against Maryland. The Nittany Lions balanced injury concerns with strategic adjustments to secure the win. The team showed resilience after a difficult first half to claim a memorable victory at SECU Stadium.